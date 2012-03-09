WASHINGTON, March 9 The U.S. trade deficit
widened more than expected in January as high oil prices and
resurgent demand helped pushed imports to a record high, a
Commerce Department report showed on Friday.
The trade gap swelled more than 4 percent to $52.6 billion,
the highest since October 2008. The department also raised its
estimate of the December trade deficit to $50.4 billion, from
its previous figure of $48.8 billion.
Imports rose 2.1 percent to a record $233.4 billion. China
accounted for a big share of the gain, with imports from that
country rising 4.7 percent to $34.4 billion.
Goods imports reached the highest level since July 2008,
just before the financial crisis caused world trade to plummet.
Stronger U.S. demand also pushed imports of services, autos,
capital goods and food, feeds and beverages to record highs.
The average price for imported oil fell slightly to $103.81
per barrel, but remained well above the January 2011 level of
$84.34.
Meanwhile, U.S. exports put in another good month, growing
1.4 percent in January to $180.8 billion, led by record exports
of services.
Exports of autos and capital goods also hit record highs,
displaying the increasing competitiveness of American goods in
world markets.
The growth was led by exports to Mexico and Japan, with
shipments to China and the 27-nation European Union tumbling.
The closely watched U.S. trade deficit with China swelled
12.5 percent to $26.0 billion. Last year, it set an annual
record of more than $295 billion.