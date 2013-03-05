WASHINGTON, March 5 Emerging economies with
managed exchange rates could harm growth in other countries,
contributing to 'beggar thy neighbor' currency policies, U.S.
Treasury official Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.
"The managed exchange rates regimes of some of the most
systemically significant emerging market economies and the
market-based monetary and exchange rate frameworks of the
world's reserve currencies create inevitable tensions that fuel
protectionist pressures," Brainard told a conference in
Washington.
She called on all countries in the Group of 20 advanced and
emerging economies to stick to their commitment to not target
exchange rates to make their economies more competitive. The G20
countries had signed on to the statement during meetings in
Moscow last month.
The United States, along with the other countries in the
Group of Seven nations, also released a separate statement at
the time, pledging to avoid targeting a specific exchange rate
and focus only on domestic needs.
Top central bankers in recent months have spoken out over
the risk of competitive devaluations as policymakers in advanced
countries, particularly Japan and the United States,
aggressively pursue easy monetary policies, which can have the
effect of weakening their currencies on foreign exchange
markets.
Brainard said the G7 statement allows countries to target
domestic needs with their monetary policy and domestic asset
purchases, as long as they are not trying to manipulate their
exchange rates.
"And G-7 members have also been clear in ruling out the
pursuit of macroeconomic accommodation through the purchase of
foreign assets, which does not contribute to advancing global
demand," she added, during remarks at a conference of the
National Association for Business Economics.
In response to a question, Brainard said China, which
manages its exchange rate, has made some progress in
strengthening its currency against the dollar.
"But more progress is needed," she said. We will continue to
push very hard on those commitments."