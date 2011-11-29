WASHINGTON Nov 29 Small businesses would hire
and invest more if Washington offered a clearer idea about
plans for taxes and government spending, researchers at the
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said on Tuesday.
Measuring the impact of policy uncertainty has long dogged
economists. The question of its impact is particularly relevant
now because measures of uncertainty have spiked in recent
years.
The issue also colors the political debate on the
regulation of banks and the healthcare market, and whether to
extend tax cuts that could prop up economic growth next year.
The Cleveland Fed researchers used an index that measures
uncertainty by the amount of newspaper coverage on the topic,
as well as how many tax policies will expire in the coming year
absent action and how much forecasters disagree on future
government spending and inflation.
This index, they found, correlated tightly with small
business plans to hire and invest, as measured by data from the
National Federation of Independent Business going back to 1986.
The NFIB data was used because it signals broader economic
trends in employment and investment.
"While the downturn and weak recovery certainly had a large
negative effect on small business hiring plans, policy
uncertainty has exacerbated this effect," researchers Mark
Schweitzer and Scott Shane said in their report.
The percentage of businesses planning to hire would have
been 6 points higher in the summer of 2011 if not for the
effects of uncertainty, they found. The toll on capital
expenditures, which include investments in equipment and
buildings, was similar.
The policy uncertainty index, which goes back to 1985 and
was developed by economists at Stanford University and the
University of Chicago, rose to an all-time high over the summer
as a budget debate in Washington brought the government close
to the brink of being unable to pay its bills.
The index also has spiked around presidential elections and
the two U.S. invasions of Iraq during the period.
Schweitzer and Shane said their research should serve as a
warning to policymakers, who critics say have shirked their
responsibility to make tough decisions about long-term policy.
"Policymakers should take seriously the widespread
anecdotal reports that policy uncertainty is adversely
affecting small business owners' expansion plans," the report
concluded.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
(jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Reuters
Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))