(Corrects date in second paragraph to Oct. 31)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 New U.S. applications for
unemployment benefits last week recorded their largest increase
in eight months, but remained at levels consistent with a fairly
healthy labor market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 16,000
to a seasonally adjusted 276,000 for the week ended Oct.
31, the Labor Department said on Thursday. It was the largest
weekly gain since late February.
Claims had hovered near 42-year lows for much of October.
The prior week's claims were unrevised. It was the 35th
straight week that claims were below the 300,000 threshold,
which is normally associated with a strong jobs market.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to
262,000 last week. A Labor Department analyst said there were no
special factors influencing the data.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it strips out week-to-week
volatility, rose 3,500 to 262,750 last week.
Last week's claims report has no bearing on the October
employment report due for release on Friday. New applications
for jobless benefits were low last month relative to September.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls increased 180,000 in October, well above the average
gain of 139,000 jobs for August and September. The unemployment
rate is forecast at 5.1 percent.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid increased 17,000
to 2.16 million in the week ended Oct. 24. The four-week moving
average of continuing claims fell 11,500 to 2.16 million, the
lowest level since November 2000.
The trend in continuing claims suggests more long-term
unemployed are finding work.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)