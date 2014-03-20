By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON, March 20
WASHINGTON, March 20 The millions of Americans
suffering through long stretches of unemployment could be left
behind as the economy strengthens, a study by an influential
former White House economist found.
Alan Krueger, a respected labor market economist who led
President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, said
those unemployed long term tended to put less effort into their
job hunts than others and were often viewed by employers as
undesirable.
The sobering analysis published on Thursday by the Brookings
Institution, a think tank in Washington, projected that people
out of work for more than six months will increasingly give up
their job search in the coming years.
Their plight could be one of the deepest scars left by the
2007-09 U.S. recession.
While the unemployment rate has fallen quickly over the past
year, most of the workers getting jobs have experienced only
brief stretches of unemployment.
It has yet to be seen whether the long-term unemployed will
eventually get jobs as the economy strengthens or drop out of
the labor force altogether. Krueger's analysis suggests America
is headed towards the latter of those two paths.
"A concerted effort will be needed to raise the employment
prospects of the long-term unemployed, especially as they are
likely to withdraw from the job market at an increasing rate,"
Krueger wrote in the paper, which was coauthored by his
Princeton University colleagues Judd Cramer and David Cho.
In February, there were 3.8 million people without jobs who
had been actively looking for work for at least 27 weeks, nearly
three times more than on the eve of the recession.
Krueger and his coauthors found the long-term unemployed
were especially prone to dropping out of the workforce. While
that pattern is suppressed in the aftermath of recession, the
researchers concluded it would reassert itself in coming years.
It also appears unlikely a strengthening economy will
benefit the long-term unemployed much. The researchers found
that even in states with low jobless rates such as North Dakota,
where the economy is booming thanks to surging oil output, the
long-term unemployed don't seem to be doing any better.
The paper also suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve would do
better to monitor the dwindling ranks of short-term unemployed
than the overall jobless rate when trying to gauge when a
tightening labor market might fuel inflationary wage pressures.
The research supported the growing view among economists
that those out of work for an extended period don't suppress
wage growth much, perhaps because they aren't trying very hard
to get jobs or aren't seriously considered when they apply.
That means there could be less slack in the job market than
would be suggested by the current unemployment rate of 6.7
percent. The number of short-term unemployed workers has fallen
quickly in recent years and is now at roughly the same level as
it was in 2004.
"Further declines in short-term unemployment would be
expected to be associated with rising inflation and stronger
real wage growth," the economists wrote.
While this view has gained currency among academic
economists, Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said recent
evidence supporting this conclusion was far from conclusive. She
said she remained concerned about people who gone for long
stretches without work.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)