NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. employers are taking more
time than ever to fill a record number of job openings,
according to a report issued Thursday, in a fresh indication
that labor market conditions are tightening.
Employers on average took 27.8 days to fill an opening in
May, according to the DHI-DFH Mean Vacancy Duration Measure, a
monthly report issued by DHI Group, operator of the technology
jobs site dice.com. That was more than three days longer than a
year earlier and 23 percent greater than in May 2007, before the
onset of the financial crisis.
The data is related to the U.S. Labor Department's monthly
Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, a closely tracked
measure of labor demand. On Tuesday the JOLTS data for the same
month showed job openings at 5.36 million, a record since the
report began in December 2000.
"The recent rise in vacancy durations is remarkable, and it
lends more weight to the view that U.S. labor markets continue
to tighten," Steven Davis, an economist at the University of
Chicago Booth School of Business and co-creator of the report,
said in a statement.
The trend suggests "it has become harder for employers to
find the right person for the job or that the recruitment and
hiring process has become more cumbersome and drawn out - or
both," he said.
Both the DHI-DFH and JOLTS reports lag the government's
nonfarm payrolls report by a month, and both have been
suggesting somewhat more strength in the job market than that
benchmark survey.
Last week, the Labor Department said 223,000 jobs were
created in June, down from 254,000 in May, and the unemployment
rate dropped a seven-year low of 5.3 percent. The drop in the
jobless rate was largely due to an exodus from the workforce by
discouraged job seekers.
While the average vacancy duration was around 28 days,
several sectors are taking well over a month to fill openings.
That includes more than 42 days in health services, 41 days in
financial services, 36 days in tech and nearly 34 days in
manufacturing.
The data also showed the duration of vacancies is growing in
sectors dominated by unskilled or lower-skilled labor. The
wholesale and retail trade sector averaged 20.3 days, up from
13.2 days in 2009, and leisure and hospitality openings went
unfilled for 20.5 days, roughly double the length at the end of
the recession.
