By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The head of the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce charged on Wednesday that Senator Elizabeth Warren
and other backers of what he called "economic populism" were
actually seeking a state-run economy.
Thomas Donohue, the chamber's president and a top business
lobbyist, said he did not think most Americans shared the views
of Warren, a liberal Democrat and Wall Street critic who is
considered a possible presidential contender. She has denied
interest in running for the White House.
"Today we're hearing a lot of talk about so-called economic
populism. Its advocates claim they are standing up for the
average citizen - but what they really stand for is the
unbridled growth of the central government and a state-run
economy," Donohue said a speech about American business to the
Chamber.
Donohue then told reporters that Warren was one of many
"economic populists running around in the Congress" who he said
favored more regulation, and even government control, of U.S.
companies.
Warren is "a very pleasant woman if you sit down and have a
cup of tea with her, or a drink, but we don't share her views on
the economy and on where the American economic system ought to
be headed," he said at a news conference.
"If she runs for president, I don't think the American
people will share her views either."
There was no immediate comment from Warren's office.
Warren, a rising star of the Democratic Party, spearheaded
the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after
the 2008 financial crisis and is a frequent critic of big banks.
This week she scored a victory when the investment banker
she had opposed for a top post at the Treasury Department,
Antonio Weiss, withdrew his name from consideration.
Warren opposed Weiss' nomination to the Treasury domestic
finance job because of his work for investment bank Lazard,
which she and other liberals viewed as proof of a revolving door
between Wall Street and the U.S. government.
Donohue scoffed that it was a "very unique idea" that people
should not be confirmed for a position because they have
experience in the area where they would be assigned.
In recent weeks, Warren has pressured her party to fight
Republican-led efforts to scale back the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law. She has frequently questioned whether
former bankers make tough regulators.
"American free enterprise is the economic populism we need
and must support," Donohue said.
He said the state of U.S. business was improving, but warned
that the longer term outlook is less certain because of slow
economic growth abroad.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Tom Brown)