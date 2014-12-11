WASHINGTON Dec 11 The net worth of U.S.
households fell in the third quarter for the first time in three
years, hit by a fall in the value of their stock holdings and
rising debts, giving mixed signals on the outlook for consumer
spending.
The decline was modest, pushing the vast total wealth of
American families down just $140 billion to $81.35 trillion, a
report by the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday.
But it breaks a long uninterrupted chain of gains that many
economists say have gradually made U.S. consumers more willing
to spend their cash. Many economists think consumers spend a few
cents out of every dollar that their net worth increases.
The last time net worth declined was in the third quarter of
2011.
Some of the decline in net worth was fed by a rise in debts,
with Americans borrowing more to buy houses. The consumer credit
category, which tracks loans to buy cars and student loans as
well as credit card borrowing, also rose. This is probably good
for economic growth, at least in the short term.
But the value of household assets fell, which is less
supportive for growth. This appeared to be driven by a dip in
the value of corporate stocks held by households, even though
the S&P stock index gained slightly during the third quarter.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)