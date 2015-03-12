WASHINGTON, March 12 Rising stock prices and
home values pushed the net worth of U.S. households higher in
the fourth quarter, a reassuring sign for the outlook for
consumer spending.
The increase added $1.52 trillion to the total wealth of
American families, putting it at $82.91 trillion, a report by
the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday. The increase in net
wealth was the largest since the fourth quarter of 2013.
While U.S. consumers have appeared somewhat shy in their
spending habits in recent months, Thursday's data suggests their
strengthening financial footing could help convince them to open
their wallets more. Many economists believe that consumers spend
a few cents out of every dollar that their net worth increases.
The increase came as households added to their debt levels
at a 2.7 percent annual pace in the October-December period.
Stocks held by households rose in value by $742 billion
during the period, while the value of people's homes increased
by $356 billion.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)