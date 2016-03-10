WASHINGTON, March 10 Rising stock prices and
home values pushed the net worth of U.S. households higher in
the fourth quarter, a sign households were on solid footing
before getting hit by financial market turmoil earlier this
year.
The increase added $1.64 trillion to the total wealth of
American families, putting it at $86.80 trillion, a report by
the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday.
Growth in U.S. consumer spending accelerated last year as
the jobless rate fell and wage increases picked up, but the
outlook has been clouded this year by worries over the health of
the global economy that have ravaged the financial markets in
America and abroad.
Thursday's data suggests the solidifying financial footing
would help people weather falling prices for their financial
assets. The S&P 500 stock index has fallen nearly 10 percent so
far in 2016.
The increase in household wealth came as households added to
their debt levels at a 3.4 percent annual pace in the
October-December period.
Stocks held by households rose in value by $259.1 billion
during the period, while the value of people's homes increased
by $381.9 billion.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)