By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON May 9 Stocks of unsold goods at U.S.
wholesalers rose modestly in March, according to government data
on Wednesday that suggested a downward revision to the initial
first-quarter growth estimate.
Wholesale inventories increased 0.3 percent to a record
$480.4 billion, the Commerce Department said, after an unrevised
0.9 percent rise in February.
The increase was half what economists polled by Reuters had
expected, leaving them to conclude that the government would
likely lower its first-quarter GDP estimate to an annual pace of
1.9 percent from the 2.2 percent rate it reported last month.
The change in inventories is a key component in the
calculation of GDP. However, the actual size of the revision
would be depend on data next week on overall business
inventories for March.
Trade data for March to be released on Thursday will also
have an impact on the first-quarter GDP estimate. The government
used estimates for both business inventories and the trade
balance for its first GDP estimate, published last month.
Economists said the wholesale numbers, particularly the
ex-autos component that goes into the GDP calculation, had come
in softer than the government's assumptions.
"Combined with data on manufacturing inventories that had
already been reported, it now looks like the change in
inventories in will be revised down from the first estimate of
$69.5 billion to about $58 billion," said Daniel Silver, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
"This downward revision should be a positive for
second-quarter growth because less inventory accumulation in the
first quarter implies that inventories should be less of a
headwind for growth in the second quarter."
Inventories contributed 0.6 percentage point to
first-quarter GDP growth, far less than the 1.81 percentage
points in the fourth quarter.
Wholesale inventories in March were held back by a 5.9
percent drop in the value of petroleum stocks, the largest
decline since May 2010, partly reflecting retreating crude oil
prices.
Automobile inventories climbed 0.4 percent in March after
declining 1 percent the prior month. There has been a strong
demand for motor vehicles, prompting manufacturers to ramp up
production. Economists, however, warn manufacturers will have to
scale back on production to prevent an unwanted inventory build.
In March, sales at wholesalers rose 0.5 percent after rising
1.1 percent in February. Economists had expected sales to
increase 0.7 percent in March.
Sales at wholesalers in March were mixed, with automobiles
falling 1.7 percent, the largest drop since May last year.
Petroleum sales increased 2.7 percent after rising 4.4 percent
in February.
At March's sales pace it will take 1.17 months to clear
shelves, unchanged for the sixth straight month.
"This suggests that recent stock building has been a planned
response to expectations of rising demand, rather than
reflecting weaker sales," said Peter Newland, an economist at
Barclays in New York.