* Inventories match forecast with 0.5 pct August rise
* Sales ahead of projections, snap declining streak
* Views on impact for third-quarter U.S. GDP mixed
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose as expected in August while sales at wholesalers posted the
first gain after three consecutive months of decline, according
to government data released on Wednesday.
Total wholesale inventories advanced 0.5 percent to $487.5
billion, the Commerce Department said. Year-over-year,
inventories were up 5.3 percent from August 2011.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks of unsold
goods at U.S. wholesalers to rise 0.5 percent after advancing by
0.6 percent in July, which was revised down from a previously
reported 0.7 percent gain.
"Despite the uptick in sales, companies want to stay
cautious with their inventories, capital spending and hirings.
They have slowed their pace of inventory accumulation," said
Yelena Shulyatyeva, U.S. economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
In August, automobile inventories were unchanged and
computer equipment stocks fell 5.1 percent, while machinery
increased 1.7 percent.
Inventories are a key element in the government's measure of
changes in gross domestic product and can highlight underlying
strength or weakness in U.S. growth, which notched a 1.3 percent
annual pace in the second quarter.
"This might take a bit away from overall economic growth as
companies want to stay cautious ahead of the Presidential
election," she said. Americans vote on Nov. 6 and polls show
President Barack Obama and his Republican challenger, Mitt
Romney, tied in a close race for the White House.
However, other economists thought the data supported a
slight improvement in the outlook for the third quarter, with
Barclays in New York upping their tracking estimate of GDP by
one tenth of a percentage point to a 2.1 percent annual pace.
The advance estimate of third-quarter U.S. GDP is due on
Oct. 26.
"Today's wholesale sector report offered an encouraging sign
that demand is beginning to rebound," said Barclays' Peter
Newland, who also cited the better tone on sales.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.9 percent, the first increase
since April. Economists had expected sales to be up by 0.5
percent.
Sales gains in August were widespread, with furniture up by
1.1 percent and machinery advancing 0.5 percent. Petroleum sales
rose 5.6 percent and auto sales were up by 2 percent.
At August's sales pace it would take 1.20 months to clear
shelves, down slightly from 1.21 months in July.