WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose at their fastest pace in more than a year in January as
construction companies and computer merchants built up their
stocks, though sales fell for the first time in three months.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
increased 1.2 percent to $504.4 billion after a revised 0.1
percent rise in December. This was the fastest pace of growth
since December 2011.
Economists polled by Reuters expected stocks of unsold goods
at U.S. wholesalers to rise 0.3 percent.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product,
and weakness in the category in the fourth quarter subtracted
1.6 percentage points from the economy's annual growth pace at
that time.
Economists expect the drawdown on inventories to reverse in
the first quarter.
The value of lumber stocks grew 3.4 percent in January,
while computer equipment inventories rose 3.2 percent. A rise in
drugs inventories of 6.2 percent also contributed to the overall
increase.
Automotive stocks rose 0.4 percent after dropping 3.9
percent in December.
But sales at wholesalers fell 0.8 percent, driven by falling
sales of nondurable goods like farm products and a 4.5 percent
drop in petroleum sales. Economists had expected sales to nudge
up 0.1 percent.
At January's sales pace it would take 1.21 months to clear
shelves, slower than December's pace of 1.19 months.