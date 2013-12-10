UPDATE 1-On trial for bribery, Samsung boss lets lawyers do the talking
* Graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2fhXSDf (Updates description of Jay Y. Lee, adds trial evidence)
WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. wholesale inventories rose more than expected in October, showing little sign of businesses pulling back after they aggressively accumulated stock in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale inventories increased 1.4 percent after a revised 0.5 percent rise in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks at wholesalers to rise 0.3 percent In October after a previously reported 0.4 percent rise in September. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2fhXSDf (Updates description of Jay Y. Lee, adds trial evidence)
* "No child of God should ever suffer such horror," Trump says
NEW YORK, April 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said misogyny "certainly" played a role in her U.S. presidential election defeat by Republican rival Donald Trump.