WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
recorded their largest increase in seven months in November and
October's stocks were revised higher, leading economists to
sharply raise their fourth-quarter growth estimates.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
rose 0.8 percent, despite an energy price-related decline in the
value of petroleum stocks. October's wholesale stocks were
revised up to show a 0.6 percent gain.
Wall Street had expected wholesale inventories to rise only
0.3 percent in November following a previously reported 0.4
percent increase in October.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - rose 0.8 percent.
Coming on the heels of a smaller-than-expected trade deficit
in November, the inventory report prompted economists to further
raise their fourth-quarter GDP estimates.
Forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers raised its estimate
by four-tenths of a percentage point to a 3.4 percent annualized
pace. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast by the same margin to a
3.1 percent rate, while Barclays bumped up its estimate by one
point to a 3.6 percent rate.
Growth forecasts had been pushed up by as much as 0.8
percentage point after the trade report on Wednesday.
The economy grew at a 5.0 percent pace in the third quarter,
with inventories being neutral. Before Friday's data, economists
had expected restocking would be a drag to growth in the final
three months of 2014.
Stocks at wholesalers in November were lifted by an increase
in inventories of electrical goods, machinery, hardware, metals
and professional equipment. Auto inventories rose 0.6 percent.
Sales at wholesalers fell 0.3 percent in November after
being flat the prior month. At November's sales pace it would
take 1.21 months to clear shelves, up from 1.20 months in
October.
