WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose at their fastest pace in six months in May, reinforcing the
view that economic growth should rebound in the second quarter
after a weak first three months of the year.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
increased 0.8 percent from a month earlier, more than the 0.3
percent gain forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
The biggest gains were seen in petroleum products, computer
equipment and drugs.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component that goes into the calculation of GDP -
wholesale stocks excluding autos - rose 0.8 percent, suggesting
inventories will provide a boost to growth in the second
quarter.
The economy contracted at a 0.2 percent annual pace in the
first quarter and growth got off to a slow start in the second
quarter, in part because of the lingering effects of a strong
dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector.
But data since then, including in job growth, suggest the
economy is picking up steam.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.3 percent in May, a slowdown
from their big surge in April and less than the 0.6 percent
increase expected by economists. Petroleum sales increased 4.3
percent in May, down from a revised 5.9 percent rise the prior
month.
At May's sales pace it would take 1.29 months to clear
shelves, the same as in April.
