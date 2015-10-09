WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose in August, boosted by larger stocks of computers and
professional equipment used by businesses.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale
inventories increased 0.1 percent, outpacing the median forecast
of a flat reading in a Reuters poll.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos -
rose 0.1 percent.
Inventories for durable goods climbed 0.3 percent, with
computers up 1.9 percent. At August's sales pace it would take
1.31 months to clear shelves, up slightly from 1.30 months in
July.
An inventory-to-sales ratio that high usually means an
unwanted inventory build-up, which would require businesses to
liquidate stocks. That in turn could weigh on manufacturing and
economic growth.
