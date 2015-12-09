(Adds details, economists trimming growth estimates)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON Dec 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
fell in October as businesses stepped up efforts to reduce
stockpiles of unsold merchandise, suggesting inventories would
again be a drag on growth in the fourth quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday wholesale
inventories slipped 0.1 percent as stocks of both durable and
nondurable goods fell. September inventories were revised down
to show them increasing only 0.2 percent instead of rising 0.5
percent as previously reported.
Inventories help drive changes in gross domestic product.
The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP, wholesale stocks excluding autos,
also dipped 0.1 percent.
A record back-to-back increase in inventories in the first
two quarters of this year left warehouses bulging with unsold
merchandise and businesses with little appetite to restock.
Inventories subtracted 0.56 percentage point from GDP growth
in the third quarter. That restricted GDP growth to an
annualized rate of 2.1 percent.
The drop in wholesale inventories in October prompted
economists to trim their fourth-quarter growth estimates by as
much as two-tenths of a percentage point to a 1.7 percent rate.
"We think that the drag from inventories in the fourth
quarter will be more severe than we had previously believed,"
said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Given downward revisions to September data, economists said
they expected the third quarter GDP estimated would be lowered
to a 1.9 percent pace when the government publishes its second
revision later this month.
Data last week showed manufacturing inventories fell for a
fourth straight month in October. Retail inventory data on
Friday could shed more light on the magnitude of the anticipated
inventory drag in the final three months of the year.
Sales at wholesalers were unchanged in October after
increasing 0.5 percent in September. Sales have been soft since
last August, in part due to the negative impact of lower oil
prices on the value of petroleum products sales
At October's sales pace it would take 1.31 months to clear
shelves, unchanged from September. This is a relatively high
ratio and suggests that businesses are unlikely to ramp up their
pace of inventory accumulation any time soon.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David
Gregorio)