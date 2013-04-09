WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
recorded their biggest decline in nearly 1-1/2 years in February
as petroleum stocks tumbled and overall sales rose solidly,
which could see first-quarter growth estimates shaved.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories fell 0.3 percent, the largest drop since September
2011, after a revised 0.8 percent rise in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected stocks of unsold
goods at U.S. wholesalers to rise 0.5 percent after a previously
reported 1.2 percent increase in January.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. A slow pace of inventory accumulation helped to hold
back economic growth to a 0.4 percent annual pace in the fourth
quarter.
Economists expect a pickup in restocking by businesses to
boost growth in the first quarter, but February's unexpected
decline could cause some to lower their GDP estimates. Growth
estimates for the first three months of 2013 range as high as a
4.0 percent rate.
Data this week on overall business inventories for February
and March retail sales could shed more light on first-quarter
GDP estimates.
The value of petroleum stocks fell 1.7 percent in February
after slipping 0.3 percent in January. Automotive inventories
were flat after rising 0.2 percent the prior month.
Sales at wholesalers rebounded 1.7 percent after falling 0.8
percent in January. Economists had expected sales to rise 1.3
percent.
Sales at wholesalers in February were lifted by petroleum,
which surged 10.6 percent, the largest rise since June 2008,
after falling 4.0 percent the prior month. Auto sales fell 0.6
percent after rising 0.5 percent in January.
At February's sales pace it would take 1.19 months to clear
shelves. The inventories/sales ratio was at 1.21 months in
January.
