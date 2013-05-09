WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose in March, fueled by increased stocks of cars and machinery
which have provided support for economic growth early in the
year.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday wholesale
inventories rose 0.4 percent, just above the median forecast in
a Reuters poll for a 0.3 percent gain.
The increase in inventories could reinforce the view that
the pace of economic growth picked up in the first three months
of the year, bolstered by businesses restocking their shelves.
In March, inventories of cars rose 1.2 percent, as did stocks of
machinery.
Sales by wholesalers, however, unexpectedly fell in March,
down 1.6 percent. It was the biggest drop in four years and
confounded economists' expectations for a 0.1 percent increase.