WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose modestly in April, the latest suggestion that restocking
will not be much of a boost to economic growth in the second
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories increased 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent rise in
March. The rise in April was in line with expectations.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Excluding autos, inventories were flat. This component
goes into the calculation of GDP.
Coming on the heels of data last week showing factory
inventories rose 0.2 percent in April, it suggested that
restocking probably would not contribute much to growth this
quarter.
Inventories added more than half a percentage point to
first-quarter GDP growth, which advanced at a 2.4 percent annual
rate. Estimates for growth in the April-June period currently
range below a 2.0 percent pace.
The value of petroleum stocks fell 0.1 percent in April
after declining 3.3 percent in March. Automotive inventories
were up 1.9 percent, the largest increase since December 2011,
after rising 1.6 percent the prior month.
Sales at wholesalers rebounded 0.5 percent after falling 1.4
percent in March. Economists had expected sales to be flat.
At April's sales pace it would take 1.21 months to clear
shelves. The inventories/sales ratio was 1.22 months in March.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)