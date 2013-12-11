(Adds link to graphic)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The pay gap between U.S. men
and women is closing but younger women face lingering
uncertainty about their future earning power, research released
on Wednesday showed.
Increased college attendance is helping to boost wages for
women of the so-called "Millennial" generation, who say they are
more career-driven than their male counterparts, the Pew
Research Center said in a report.
That, combined with lower wages and fewer college degrees
for young men, has narrowed the divide, it said.
"Today's young women are the first in modern history to
start their work lives at near parity with men," researchers at
the nonpartisan research group wrote in its report, based in
part on a review of economic data as well a recent survey.
Their analysis found women aged 25 to 34 made about 93 cents
for every dollar earned by men in 2012, the report said. That is
better than the rate for women of all ages, who overall made 84
cents in the dollar compared to male workers.
In that age group, more women had a bachelor's degree or
were enrolled in college than their male counterparts.
But despite their increased earning power, the latest wave
of U.S. adult women are just as likely as previous generations
to fear a decline in future income as they age, in part due to
disruptions caused by having a family.
In a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, including nearly
1,000 Millennials, or those born after 1980, Pew found both men
and women saw barriers ahead.
So-called "Millennials," young adults aged roughly 18 to 32,
have come of age during a particularly volatile period of the
economy, from the tech bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s
to the 2007-2009 recession.
Young women in particular said they were worried about the
demands of parenthood affecting their work. Nearly 60 percent of
Millennial mothers who have worked said that becoming a parent
made it harder to advance their careers, compared to 19 percent
of young working fathers, the telephone survey found.
This feeling was not limited only to women with children.
Survey respondents reported seeing general workplace inequities,
such as disparities in hiring and advancement, even if they
themselves have not suffered any outright discrimination, Pew
said.
"They still see that the playing field is not exactly
level," Kim Parker, who oversees social trends research for Pew,
told Reuters.
Seventy-five percent of Millennial women said more policy
changes were needed to improve workplace equality compared with
57 percent of young men, the survey showed. The poll, conducted
in October, has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.
Other recent data has shown that by the time U.S. women
reach their mid-30s, their earnings begin to fall further
behind, researchers said.
"Most Millennial women aren't there yet," researchers said.
"But when they do have young children at home, their level of
participation in the labor force is likely to decline."
Despite the perceived gender gaps, however, Millennials may
find, like previous generations, the trade-off is worth it.
Among adults of all ages, 94 percent said they were glad
they reduced their work hours or even took a break from their
careers to tend to their families, the report said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Krista Hughes)