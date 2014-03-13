WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. business inventories
rose in January, but a drop in sales meant it was now taking the
longest time since late 2009 to move goods from shelves.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday inventories rose
0.4 percent after increasing 0.5 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories
increasing 0.4 percent in January.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the
calculation of GDP, gained 0.7 percent.
That was the largest gain since last July and followed a 0.6
percent rise in December.
Businesses accumulated a massive amount of stock in the
second half of the year, some of which ended up piling up in
warehouses. As a result, they are expected to order fewer goods,
which economists say will undercut first-quarter growth.
Inventories added only 0.1 percentage point to the
fourth-quarter's 2.4 percent annualized growth rate.
Business sales fell 0.9 percent in January, the largest drop
since March last year. Sales had slipped 0.1 percent in
December. Some of the weakness in sales could be weather-
related.
At January's sales pace, it would take 1.32 months for
businesses to clear shelves, up from 1.30 months in December. It
was the highest inventory-to-sales ratio since October 2009.