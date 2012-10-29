Oct 26 Voters in several states will weigh in
next month on some of the most contentious issues in public
education, including teacher tenure, charter schools and merit
pay for teachers, as a national fight over education reform hits
the ballot box.
The campaigns have been fierce and often nasty.
In one corner: proponents of dramatically overhauling public
education, including several of America's wealthiest families,
led by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Wal-Mart heir Alice
Walton. They seek to inject more free-market forces into the
education system by requiring schools to compete for students
and teachers to compete for pay raises.
In the opposite corner: Teachers unions and their allies,
on the left, who say the reformers' proposals would strip
resources from the public schools without boosting student
achievement.
Traditionally allied with Democrats, union leaders these
days are sounding Republican themes to woo voters in
conservative states such as Idaho, Georgia and South Dakota.
They're warning that the proposed reforms would mean higher
taxes, bigger government and intrusive state meddling in local
affairs.
Polling has been sparse, so it's not clear which corner has
the upper hand overall. Here's a state-by-state look at several
key ballot measures.
WASHINGTON
Voters in Washington will decide whether their state should
join 41 others in allowing charter schools, which are publicly
funded but privately managed, sometimes by for-profit
corporations.
Similar measures have been on the ballot three times in
Washington. Three times, voters have rejected them, most
recently in 2004, when a charter measure failed by a margin of
16 percentage points. Objections include concern that privately
run charter schools would siphon tax dollars from struggling
public schools. The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year
that Washington already underfunded the public school system so
severely that it had failed to meet its constitutional
obligation to provide every child with a basic education.
Charter backers argue that the system doesn't necessarily
need more money - it needs innovation and competition, in the
form of privately run schools not bound by the same union rules
and district policies that govern traditional schools.
Nationally, charter schools often boast longer school days,
stricter disciplinary rules and academic programs more tightly
focused on standardized tests in math and reading. Results vary
wildly: Some far outshine local public schools, many others
perform about the same or worse.
The Washington ballot would authorize up to 40 charter
schools in the state over the next five years, with priority for
those serving high-needs communities. The measure also lets
parents and teachers at any public school - no matter how
wealthy or high-performing - band together to demand that it be
converted into a charter, a provision similar to the "parent
trigger" laws enacted in several states that let parents seize
control of failing public schools and fire the staff or turn
them into charters.
Supporters have raised more than $9 million for an all-out
advertising blitz that portrays charter schools as the best hope
for troubled students at risk of dropping out. Nearly all that
funding comes from a handful of wealthy donors, led by Gates,
who has given more than $3 million, and Walton, who has kicked
in $1.7 million.
Gates said through a spokesperson that he's "a big
believer" in quality charter schools as a force to spur
innovation. Walton, who lives in Arkansas, declined to comment
on her political contributions.
The opposition has raised far less; its major donors are
state and national teachers unions, which have given about
$380,000 in total. Their latest pitch is an animated YouTube
video that portrays a disheveled "charter fairy" spreading myths
about the success of charter schools.
GEORGIA
Charters are also a hot issue across the country in Georgia.
The state already has more than 200 such schools; next month,
voters will decide whether to create a special state commission
to review proposals for still more of them.
Local school boards have traditionally controlled charter
school permits in Georgia. The state board of education can also
give authorization. But charter backers say they need another
route as well - an appointed commission created solely to
consider charter applications.
The ballot measure has drawn support from several
out-of-state, for-profit companies that manage charter schools.
The chain Charter Schools USA donated $100,000, as did K12 Inc
, which runs online schools nationwide. Walton
contributed $250,000.
Several leading conservative and religious-right groups,
including the Koch brothers' Americans for Prosperity and Ralph
Reed's Faith & Freedom Coalition, have also backed the cause.
Opponents have sought to stir voters by noting that many of
the largest donors backing the charter measure come from outside
Georgia. "Get real, folks. Out-of-state, for-profit corporations
want to change the state constitution, and it's not because they
care about your child's education," said Jane Langley, who runs
the opposition campaign.
Charter backers respond that their out-of-state donors are
giving to support Georgia parents who want to organize
independent charter schools in their local communities, said
Mark Peevy, who runs the "vote yes" campaign. "It doesn't get
any more local," he said.
IDAHO
In Idaho the ballot includes three measures that amount to a
referendum on an aggressive education reform agenda promoted by
the Republican governor, Butch Otter, and his state schools
chief, Tom Luna.
Voters will decide whether to retain or jettison legislation
that phases out teacher tenure, lets parents have a say in
teacher evaluations, and limits collective bargaining to
salaries and benefits, so teachers can't negotiate things like
their schedules. Also up for popular vote: a merit pay plan that
gives teachers bonuses for boosting student test scores,
mentoring rookies, or serving in hard-to-fill jobs. Finally,
voters will accept or reject plans to give each high school
student a laptop, part of Luna's plan to inject more technology
into classrooms and nudge kids to take more courses online.
Unions have led a ferocious effort to block all three
measures, lumping them together as the "Luna laws."
The National Education Association has given more than $1
million to the ballot campaign and the state branch has
contributed another $280,000. Their main argument in the deeply
conservative state: The measures waste tax dollars and impose
state rules and bureaucracy on school systems that should be run
locally.
Superintendent Luna acknowledges that even some of his
fellow Republicans have been swayed by the union ads, which
depict careless kids ruining their state-funded laptops and
suggest costs will rocket out of control. But he recently
received a boost from a wealthy backer, businessman Frank
VanderSloot, who is spending heavily in the final weeks of the
campaign to back the measures. This week, VanderSloot unveiled a
TV ad that uses footage of Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney attacking teachers unions as special interests
defending a failed status quo.
Win or lose, Luna vows to keep fighting. "Reforming
education is going to be disruptive," he said. "It's not going
to be easy."
OTHER MEASURES
Another referendum on merit pay and teacher tenure will go
before voters in South Dakota. The teachers union there is
seeking to repeal a law that phases out tenure and creates a
new, statewide system of evaluating and ranking teachers.
Voters in several other states - most notably Arizona and
California by dint of size - will decide on tax hikes meant to
raise revenue for public education. Many local jurisdictions
also have funding initiatives on the ballot.
Miami-Dade County in Florida, for instance, is asking voters
to approve $1.2 billion in bonds to repair and rehab hundreds of
aging schools. Former National Basketball Association star
Alonzo Mourning supports the measure as vital first step to
improve public education, noting at a recent rally that many
urban districts have graduation rates of just 50 percent. "If
that doesn't hit you I don't know what will."