(Adds response from Ayaan Hirsi Ali, paragraphs 7-8)
By Scott Malone and Daniel Lovering
BOSTON, April 9 Brandeis University has decided
not to award an honorary degree to a Somali-born women's rights
activist who has branded Islam as violent and "a nihilistic cult
of death."
The private university outside Boston said it had decided
not to bestow the honor on Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a former Dutch
parliamentarian who has been a staunch critic of Islam and its
treatment of women.
Hirsi Ali said in a 2003 interview with a Dutch newspaper
that, by modern standards, the Muslim prophet Mohammad could be
considered a pedophile. In a 2007 interview with the London
Evening Standard, she called Islam "a destructive, nihilistic
cult of death."
"We cannot overlook certain of her past statements that are
inconsistent with Brandeis University's core values," the
university said in a statement late Tuesday. "We regret that we
were not aware of these statements earlier."
The move followed an open letter from the Council on
American-Islamic Relations to the university's president,
Frederick Lawrence, saying that to do so was "unworthy of the
American tradition of civil liberty and religious freedom."
Nihad Awad, the group's national executive director, said
that "offering such an award to a promoter of religious
prejudice such as Ali is equivalent to promoting the work of
white supremacists and anti-Semites."
Hirsi Ali said in a statement on Wednesday that she was
"completely shocked" by Brandeis' decision.
"My critics have long specialized in selective quotation -
lines from interviews taken out of context - designed to
misrepresent me and my work," Hirsi Ali said. "It is scarcely
credible that Brandeis did not know this when they initially
offered me the degree."
Imam Talal Eid, the Muslim chaplain at Brandeis, said he and
a group of Muslim students had been "very upset" about the
planned award and had discussed their concerns with the
university's president.
"I'm so happy to hear that the president rescinded his
invitation," he said on Wednesday. "It is a relief."
Before the reversal was announced, the Brandeis student
newspaper, The Justice, had published an editorial calling
on Lawrence to disinvite Hirsi Ali from the commencement
ceremony.
"She has the right to her opinion ... (but) an honorary
degree is an endorsement," Glen Chesir, the newspaper's managing
editor, said on Wednesday, adding that he and his colleagues
were happy about the decision.
Located in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Brandeis was
founded in 1948 with a Jewish tradition and has about 3,600
undergraduate students, according to its web site.
(editing by Gunna Dickson)