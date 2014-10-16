(Adds statement from school officials)

By Alex Dobuzinskis

LOS ANGELES Oct 16 Los Angeles schools superintendent John Deasy, who became a controversial figure over problems with the district's $1.3 billion iPad rollout and other issues, resigned on Thursday, officials said.

A joint statement from Deasy and the school board gave no reason for the move, and said Deasy would continue working for the district in some capacity through the end of the year to help in the leadership transition.

Deasy, who has been in charge of the nation's second largest school district since 2011, will be replaced on an interim basis by former Los Angeles schools superintendent Ramon Cortines, the school board said separately.

"We thank Dr. Deasy for over three years of devoted service to the district and its students," the joint statement from Deasy and the school board said.

Deasy, 53, had heralded a $1.3 billion program to distribute iPads to the district's 650,000 students as a civil rights initiative to provide low-income students with a 21st-century tool common in middle-class households.

But the project, the largest of its kind in U.S. public education, encountered problems, including students bypassing security measures to access prohibited content. Critics also complained about the process used to select Apple Inc to provide iPads and publisher Pearson Plc for its built-in curriculum.

Deasy suspended the contract with Apple Inc in August and announced that other firms would be invited to potentially step in to provide devices.

The statement said a school district investigation into the iPad program continues, but the board does not believe Deasy "engaged in any ethical violations or unlawful acts" related to the initiative.

Deasy has also come under criticism over a new student records system that crashed this fall. (Additional reporting by Dana Feldman; Editing by Curtis Skinner, Gareth Jones and Sandra Maler)