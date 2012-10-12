By Stephanie Simon
Oct 12 It's been a turbulent period for charter
schools in the United States, with financial analysts raising
concerns about their stability and regulators in several states
shutting down schools for poor performance.
The volatility has made it tough for startup schools to get
financing.
But an unlikely source of new capital has emerged to fill
the gap: foreign investors.
Wealthy individuals from as far away as China, Nigeria,
Russia and Australia are spending tens of millions of dollars to
build classrooms, libraries, basketball courts and science labs
for American charter schools.
In Buffalo, New York, foreign funds paid for the Health
Sciences Charter School to renovate a 19th-century orphanage
into modern classrooms and computer labs. In Florence, Arizona,
overseas investment is expected to finance a sixth campus for
the booming chain of American Leadership Academy charter
schools.
And in Florida, state business development officials say
foreign investment in charter schools is poised to triple next
year, to $90 million.
The reason? Under a federal program known as EB-5, wealthy
foreigners can in effect buy U.S. immigration visas for
themselves and their families by investing at least $500,000 in
certain development projects. In the past two decades, much of
the investment has gone into commercial real-estate projects,
like luxury hotels, ski resorts and even gas stations.
Lately, however, enterprising brokers have seen a golden
opportunity to match cash-starved charter schools with
cash-flush foreigners in investment deals that benefit both.
"The demand is massive - massive - on the school side," said
Greg Wing, an investment advisor. "On the investor side, it's
massive, too."
Two years ago, Wing set up a venture called the Education
Fund of America specifically to connect international investors
with charter schools. He is currently arranging EB-5 funding for
11 schools across North Carolina, Utah and Arizona and says he
has four more deals in the works.
And that's just the start, Wing says: "It's going to be
explosive."
CREDIT CRUNCH
The charter school movement is somewhat controversial.
Critics - led by teachers' unions - contend they divert
much-needed funds from traditional public schools. Still, they
have proved quite popular and now educate more than 2 million
children in the United States.
Charter schools are publicly funded but privately run,
sometimes by for-profit companies. They receive taxpayer dollars
to educate each child who enrolls. Yet in most states, they get
little or no public money to build classrooms, libraries and
other facilities.
Well-established and successful chains of charter schools,
such as KIPP, Green Dot or Achievement First, receive hefty
support from philanthropic foundations and private donors. The
chains can also tap into financing provided by an array of
for-profit and non-profit investment funds created for that
purpose.
But the charter school movement also includes hundreds of
small, one-of-a-kind schools, often started by parents seeking a
different educational environment for their children. Those
mom-and-pop startups have always had a hard time securing
funding to build their schools. Many have had to make do with
makeshift classrooms in strip malls or church basements.
And lately, experts say, the credit crunch has worsened.
"It's a hard go," said Eric Hall, an attorney in Colorado
Springs who advises charter school boards.
Last month, Fitch Ratings warned it was likely to downgrade
bonds backed by charter schools because the sector is volatile
and the schools are highly leveraged. Such risks mean
charter-school debt is typically considered speculative, rather
than investment grade, said Eric Kim, a director at Fitch
Ratings.
Meanwhile, the IRS has signaled it plans closer scrutiny of
charter schools' tax-exempt status if they rely on for-profit
management companies to provide their classroom space and run
their academic programs, Hall said. He sent his clients a long
memo this summer warning that the stepped-up IRS oversight could
put some at "significant risk."
If that weren't enough to make investors wary, several
well-known charter schools have run into significant legal and
fiscal hurdles in recent months.
Missouri regulators shut down six campuses run by Imagine
Schools, one of the nation's largest for-profit charter chains,
because of poor academic performance. A judge in California
ruled that Aspire Public Schools, a large non-profit chain,
hadn't secured the proper approval for six of its schools and
would have to get permission from local boards of education to
continue running them. Local officials yanked the charter of a
high-achieving middle school in Georgia over concerns about
mismanagement.
All told, about 15 percent of the 6,700 charter schools that
have been launched in the United States in the past two decades
have since closed, primarily because of financial troubles,
according to the Center for Education Reform, which supports
charter schools.
This fall alone, more than 150 established charter schools
didn't open their doors to students.
Such volatility "will spook people, no doubt about it," said
David Brain, chief executive officer of Entertainment Properties
Trust, which has historically owned movie theaters but branched
out to invest in charter schools, including the six that were
shuttered in St. Louis.
Brain said the closures did not affect his company's bottom
line and he remains convinced charter schools are a profitable
sector. But even he's not ready to start backing untested
startup schools.
Charter school administrators say they know that wariness
all too well.
"Until you get that charter renewal that says you're doing
good things" - typically after five years in operation - "banks
won't even talk to you," said Hank Stopinski, principal of the
Health Sciences Charter School in Buffalo. Without foreign
investment, he said, "we would not have been able to do this
project."
RECESSION-PROOF
The EB-5 program has drawn sharp criticism in the past. Some
immigrant investors have lost both their money and their shot at
U.S. citizenship when their American partners proved inept or
corrupt. In the United States, critics have questioned the value
of trading visas for scattershot investment. ()
Yet interest is surging. In the first nine months of this
year, the government approved 3,000 petitions from foreigners
seeking to participate in the program - nearly twice as many as
were approved all last year, according to the Department of
Homeland Security.
Charter schools have become particularly trendy because they
are pitched as recession-proof.
An investor forum in China last spring, for instance, touted
U.S. charter schools as a nearly fool-proof investment because
they can count on a steady stream of government funding to stay
afloat, according to a transcript posted on a Chinese website.
Arizona educator Holly Johnson, who runs three charter
schools and plans to open a fourth next year, said she couldn't
believe how easy it was to secure $4.5 million in funding from
abroad.
"We didn't have to do anything at all," she said, other than
open her schools to potential investors. They didn't ask many
questions, she said. Their concern was more basic: "They wanted
to come over and make sure it was real."
INNER SATISFACTION
Eager to join the rush, Ali Faisal devoted a day this week
to touring charter schools in Arizona.
Faisal, 37, is a Pakistani citizen who now lives in Calgary,
Canada. He runs a technology consulting business that works with
oil and gas companies and says he is eager to expand to the
United States. He figures the best way to do that is to get a
green card.
And the best way to do that, he said, is the EB-5 program.
Participants can get a temporary visa by investing $500,000
to $1 million in a federally approved business. If the business
creates or preserves at least 10 jobs in two years, the investor
and his immediate family are eligible for permanent residency in
the United States.
"It's a much easier path," Faisal said.
He decided to put his money in a charter school, he said,
because that way he felt he'd be serving society as well as
helping himself. The schools he saw impressed him with their
rigorous science curriculum and he said he hoped his investment
would help nurture a new generation of American entrepreneurs.
"Investing in some type of hotel," Faisal said, "will not
give me that inner satisfaction."