(Changes from "due" to "do" in first paragraph)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Aug 26 Three months after Chicago
Public Schools' controversial decision to close 50 schools, the
new term will begin with sharp cutbacks in staff and more
children squeezed into fewer classrooms as the nation's
third-largest school system makes do with fewer buildings.
More than 30,000 children on Monday will be directly or
indirectly affected by the public school closures - either
because they have to go to a new school, or because their school
is absorbing students from a shuttered building. The school
system will also be coping with 1,581 fewer teachers.
Chicago Public Schools officials have said the cuts to staff
and the largest mass school closings in the nation were
necessary to help stem a mounting deficit forecast at a record
$1 billion in 2014.
The closings have affected mainly Hispanic and
African-American neighborhoods. Parents and union leaders have
protested, saying more children will have to cross gang
territorial lines, leaving them potentially exposed to violence
in a city that recorded 506 homicides in 2012.
Chicago Public Schools have hired 1,200 "safe passage"
workers to staff school routes to make sure children arrive
safely. This summer, there have been two homicides along those
safe-school routes.
"The whole city is with you, shoulder to shoulder, doing our
part to make sure every child in every neighborhood is safe on
the way to and from school," Mayor Rahm Emanuel told workers
last week.
Union leaders contend the "safe passage" program is soaking
up money that could be spent on social workers, counselors and
nurses at schools.
"They've created a problem of student safety and are
investing almost exclusively in security at the expense of
programs and staff to help students who are facing all sorts of
issues," said Jackson Potter, staff coordinator for the Chicago
Teachers Union.
Chicago Public Schools also eliminated about 1,600
non-teacher positions.
The district said that salary increases negotiated last
September to settle a strike with the teachers' union
contributed to the budget deficit.
Chicago Public Schools serve 403,000 students in 681
schools, but enrollment has been falling for years in part
because people have been moving out of the city, with most
leaving poor neighborhoods.
Urban school districts have been grappling with declining
enrollment across the country, and 70 cities have closed schools
over the past decade.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Maureen Bavdek)