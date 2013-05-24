May 24 Louisiana's schools chief vowed on Friday
to push ahead with a plan to let students take classes from
private firms and nonprofits at taxpayers' expense, despite a
legal setback and objections from some educators.
The Course Choice plan, which goes far beyond any other U.S.
school program in letting families customize a child's
education, had been thrown into doubt after the state Supreme
Court ruled earlier this month that Louisiana could not divert
money meant for public schools to private organizations.
State Superintendent of Education John White said he would
fund the program - which was passed by the Republican-dominated
legislature in 2012 - from his department's general budget
instead, squeezing out an estimated $2 million by cutting back
expenses such as staff travel.
Under the program, kindergarten through 12th grade students
can sign up for free classes on scores of topics, ranging from
remedial reading to heavy equipment operation. The classes, both
online and in person, are offered by an eclectic lineup of
unions, nonprofits and for-profit companies. The state picks up
the tab, which averages $700 per class.
"The purpose of Course Choice is to provide every family in
Louisiana with an education that meets the exact needs and
interests of their child," White said.
Even for online classes, local schools would have to provide
classroom space and proctors to monitor the children. Public
schools would remain accountable for students' scores on state
tests, even if key subjects like math and reading were taken
from private vendors.
Those conditions outraged Janice Williams, superintendent of
Claiborne Parish schools, who has directed her principals to try
to block children from enrolling. "Course Choice is going to
destroy public education as we once knew it," she said.
Officials in other school districts have also rejected many
applications for Course Choice enrollments, saying some appear
to be fraudulent or wildly inappropriate - a first grader
signing up for high school Latin, for instance.
Two of the most aggressive recruiters, FastPath Learning and
SmartStart Education LLC, promise students free tablets that
they say are necessary to take the courses.
Those companies also charge among the highest tuition fees.
Louisiana has agreed to pay them up to $1,370 for each course,
half when the student begins work and half at completion.
Under a pilot "pay for results" program, half of the final
payment for FastPath is withheld pending state math and reading
tests. The company is paid only if its students perform better
on state standardized tests than other children on average in
the neighborhood.
(Reporting by Stephanie Simon; Editing by Scott Malone and
Richard Chang)