By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The White House on Friday
released a draft of its plan to rate U.S. colleges and tie
federal aid to performance as a way to coax institutions to pull
up their socks.
The U.S. Education Department will rate institutions on
their performance, intake of low-income students, completion
rates, affordability, employment prospects and student loan
repayment rates.
"Relatively simple metrics like the percentage of students
repaying their loans on time might be important as consumers
weigh whether or not they will be able to handle their financial
obligations after attending a specific school," the Education
Department said in the document released Friday.
President Barack Obama in 2013 announced the move to start
rating colleges as part of a plan to curb the growing cost of
higher education and runaway student loan debt and to improve
job prospects for college students.
The college rating system would classify colleges as high-,
low- or middle-perfoming.
Congressional Republicans and education trade groups opposed
to the plan say it is a form of government overreach that would
hurt colleges serving low-income students.
"If after nearly a year and half of work, this is all the
Department can muster, it seems to support the long held belief
by many in higher education that while a college rating system
is admirable in theory, it is not feasible to create metrics
that definitively assess the quality of so many institutions
across the country," Steve Gunderson, president and chief
executive of the Association of Private Sector Colleges and
Universities, said in a statement.
The federal government provides more than $150 billion in
student aid annually.
Supporters of a ratings system would hold institutions
accountable and help prospective students weigh the pros and
cons of choosing a particular college.
"Right now, prospective students and their families lack
access to comprehensive and useable information for one of the
biggest financial investments they'll ever make. Taxpayers
should not write a blank check to schools that fail to serve
students," Jennifer Wang, policy director at Young Invincibles
an organization focused on issues affecting 18 to 34-year-olds.
The Education Department is seeking public comments on the
plan and expects to have a final rating system by the 2015-2016
academic year.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Eric Walsh)