By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 6 A group representing
for-profit colleges on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the
Obama administration's new gainful employment rules that aim to
protect students from lackluster degrees and huge debt loads.
The Association of Private Sector Colleges and Universities,
representing 1,400 institutions, filed the suit at the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia, saying the rule is
unconstitutional and would hurt millions of students in those
colleges.
The U.S. Department of Education at the end of October
unveiled new regulations aimed at ensuring that students
attending for-profit colleges are not saddled with excessive
debt and poor employment prospects.
"This regulation, and the impact it will have on student
access and opportunity, is so unacceptable and in violation of
federal law, that we were left with no choice but to file suit,"
president and CEO of APSCU Steve Gunderson said in a statement.
Under the new rule, programs would risk losing federal
funding if the estimated annual loan payment of their typical
graduate exceeds 20 percent of his or her discretionary income
or 8 percent of his or her total earnings.
The gainful employment rule is set to take effect in July
2015.
According to the Education Department, a two-year for-profit
institution costs a student four times as much as attending a
community college.
The agency has said that while students at for-profit
colleges represent 11 percent of the total higher education
population, they account for about 44 percent of all federal
student loan defaults.
Federal regulators have come down hard on the for-profit
higher education sector. In September, the U.S. consumer finance
watchdog sued Corinthian Colleges Inc, alleging the
institute lured students into taking out private student loans
by touting "bogus" job prospects and using illegal
debt-collection methods.
In October, the state of California filed suit against
Corinthian, alleging that it misrepresented job placement rates
to its students and investors.
A U.S. district judge struck down the administration's first
efforts to tighten rules on the for-profit career training
industry in 2012, calling them arbitrary.
Some of the largest for-profit colleges are run by publicly
traded companies such as Corinthian, Apollo Education Group Inc
, which owns University of Phoenix, and DeVry Education
Group Inc.
