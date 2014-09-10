By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, Sept 10
BOSTON, Sept 10 The rising cost of higher
education is dogging Americans into retirement, with people aged
65 and older still carrying some $18.2 billion in unpaid student
loans, according to a federal report released on Wednesday.
While the Government Accountability Office report noted that
relatively few U.S. households headed by people 65 or over are
carrying student loans, the value of the unpaid debt had spiked
from $2.8 billion in 2005, before the financial crisis.
That debt is concentrated in a small number of homes. Just 4
percent of households headed by someone 65 or older carried
student loan debt as of 2010, up from 1 percent in 2004.
"Some may think of student loan debt as a just a young
person's problem," said U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, who heads a
Senate committee on aging and held a hearing on the findings on
Wednesday. "As it turns out, that's increasingly not the case."
The $18.2 billion figure includes loans related to both the
holders' education, often for those who have returned to school
later in life, and their children's education, the report found.
Across the United States, about 40 million Americans are
paying back some $1.1 trillion in student loan debt.
Student loans are a particular concern because unlike credit
card debt or mortgages, they are typically government-backed and
cannot be written off in bankruptcy proceedings, leaving
retirees facing the risk of having their Social Security
payments garnished to cover student loans.
The cost of higher education in the United States has
steadily increased over the past decade, with one year's costs
for tuition, room and board, and other fees at the average
four-year U.S. college coming to $23,872 for the 2012-2013
academic year, according to Department of Education data. That
is up 21 percent, accounting for inflation.
"Education debt has become a significant factor for younger
workers, threatening a middle-class standard of living and at
times even forcing some to delay their retirement," said Debra
Whitman, an executive vice president at AARP, the largest
lobbying group representing retired Americans. "Student loan
debt is also becoming a matter of serious concern for some older
Americans many of who are still paying off their kids' debt or
helping their grandkids well into their retirement."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)