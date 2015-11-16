(Recasts throughout with confirmation, details, reaction)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON Nov 16 Education Management Corp
, the country's second-largest operator of for-profit
colleges, said on Monday it has agreed to pay a record $95.5
million to resolve charges that it used high-pressure sales
tactics to mislead students, in violation of U.S. law.
The settlement is the latest blow for the for-profit
education industry, which has suffered from declining enrollment
and increased government scrutiny under President Barack Obama.
At a press conference in Washington, Obama administration
officials said the company signed up as many students as
possible to tap billions of dollars in federal student aid but
had little interest in whether they completed a degree or found
work after graduating.
"Instead of caring whether students would be successful, the
company only cared about revenue," Education Secretary Arne
Duncan said.
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the company paid
its recruiters based only on how many students they enrolled, a
violation of federal law. Student aid accounted for nine out of
every 10 dollars in tuition revenue, officials said.
The settlement also covered consumer-fraud investigations in
39 states and the District of Columbia.
Pittsburgh-based Education Management enrolls more than
100,000 students through online courses and 32 brick-and-mortar
campuses as the Art Institutes, Argosy University, Brown-Mackie
College and South University.
The company did not admit fault under the settlement but
agreed to allow the government to monitor its admissions and
forgive the debts of some former students.
It also agreed to give prospective students a one-page form
on facts such as employment prospects and average debt for those
who have signed up. Students will be able to get a refund if
they drop out shortly after enrolling.
"Though we continue to believe the allegations in the cases
were without merit, putting these matters behind us returns our
focus to educating students," company President Mark McEachen
said in a prepared statement.
The figure, the largest false-claims settlement ever reached
with a for-profit college, is a fraction of the $11 billion
Education Management collected in federal student aid since
2003.
That settlement reflects the company's financial condition
and ability to pay, Lynch said. Its stock price has fallen from
$28.66 in December 2011 to 7 cents before the agreement was
unveiled, and it announced a debt restructuring in April.
Rivals have stumbled as well. Corinthian Colleges closed its
doors and filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after facing
state and federal probes about whether it misled investors and
students.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh,
Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)