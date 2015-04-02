(Adds edX comment)
WASHINGTON, April 2 The U.S. Justice Department
on Thursday announced a settlement with online course provider
edX Inc over allegations its platform was not accessible to
would-be students who were blind, deaf or had other physical
disabilities.
The DOJ said its four-year agreement requires edX to modify
its website, platform and mobile applications to meet industry
accessibility guidelines. It also required edX to work on that
issue with entities that create and post courses.
The settlement, which the DOJ said would remedy alleged
violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, does not
carry a fine.
The company said Thursday it had already worked to improve
the accessibility of its materials and hired an outside
consultant to help make additional changes.
"Our vision...can only be achieved when our site is
accessible to all users, including people with disabilities,"
Anant Agarwal, chief executive of edX, said in a statement.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard
University created edX to allow people to take free online
courses and earn certificates for the work. It now has about 60
university and other members offering more than 450 courses,
mostly for free, the DOJ said.
An advocacy group for the deaf in February sued MIT and
Harvard, saying their online video and audio recordings had
inaccurate captions or lacked them altogether.
