NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. public universities are
increasingly turning to public-private partnerships to develop
student housing and other campus projects, sometimes using the
structure to transfer borrowing and liability risks to the
private sector.
Over the last five years, there has been an "uptick" in
universities and colleges leveraging the private sector to
deliver housing needs, said Kevin Wayer, an international
director and co-president of the Public Institutions group at
commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle.
"The notion of having the private sector deliver student
housing is something that has been going on for many years, but
I think it has definitely increased in utilization since the
financial crisis," Wayer said.
The financing structure, known as "P3," is being employed
both by schools that are fiscally strapped and those with
healthier balance sheets.
Brailsford & Dunlavey, a project management firm, has seen
on average a 50 percent year-over-year growth since 2011 in P3
transaction values it has consulted on for higher education
institutions, said Brad Noyes, senior vice president.
In 2011, the transaction value for such P3 projects was $320
million, he said. Year-to-date the firm "has $2.5 billion worth
of transactions we're providing advisory work on," Noyes said.
Use of P3s can contribute to reduced debt on universities'
balance sheets, said Todd Duncan, assistant vice president of
housing, food and retail services at the University of
Cincinnati's main campus.
While still only a "fraction" of the U.S. municipal
infrastructure market, the P3 market is building, Moody's
Investors Service said in a report issued in March.
"Universities are also expanding their use of different
types of P3s beyond privatized student housing to include other
university facilities," Moody's said. The report added: "More
local governments and higher education institutions are
exploring different types of P3s with more hybrid P3s and DBF
(design, build, finance) structures."
Universities might engage in P3s for a number of different
reasons, including the efficiency that developers can bring to
projects, Duncan said.
Increased operating costs for institutions and decreased
state contributions have led to a financing gap, said Kurt
Ehlers, managing director at Corvias Campus Living, a
development group.
From fiscal 2008 to fiscal year 2016, state spending per
student at public two- and four-year colleges decreased 18
percent, according to Michael Mitchell, a senior policy analyst
at the Washington, D.C.-based Center on Budget and Policy
Priorities.
The National Council for Public-Private Partnerships, a
non-profit that advocates for P3s, lists 18 types of P3
partnership structures on its website. The council did not have
a national figure for how much money is being spent on higher
education P3 projects.
A newer P3 structure gaining in popularity has the developer
not only help finance, build or renovate a project, but also
maintain the facility, sometimes for decades, Ehlers said. In
return for maintaining standards, the developer can count on a
fixed incentive fee.
"From a sustainability standpoint, these properties, these
assets become self-sustaining," Ehlers said.
At the University of California in Merced, developer group
Plenary Properties Merced will finance, build and maintain
project areas that include student housing, academic facilities
and recreation spaces.
The four-year $1.3 billion project will be financed through
payments from the university and through funds contributed by
the developer. UC Merced plans to fund its contribution of
roughly $600 million by issuing bonds, said Stuart Marks, senior
vice president at Plenary Group and a leader on the 2020
Project.
The developer will fund the difference via Plenary equity
and privately placed notes, he said.
The university will pay the developer over 35 years while it
provides continued maintenance of the facilities, Marks said.
"You get the economies of scale and efficiencies through
having one developer responsible," he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Daniel Bases and Dan
Grebler)