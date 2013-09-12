By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 More foreign students are
entering U.S. graduate schools and dominating in critical fields
such as computer sciences and engineering, as enrollment by
Americans remains sluggish, a survey released on Thursday found.
While overall first-time enrollment in graduate schools
showed a slight rise of 1.8 percent between the autumn of 2011
and the autumn of 2012, after declining in the two previous
years, the increase was strongly driven by a spike in enrollment
by foreign students, the Survey of Graduate Enrollment and
Degrees found.
The annual survey is produced jointly by the Council of
Graduate Schools and the Graduate Record Examinations Board.
"Of particular concern here is that the decline continues to
be notable in fields of compelling national need," said Debra
Stewart, president of the Council of Graduate Schools.
The worry is that foreign students educated in the United
States will bring the technical expertise back to their home
countries, and not contribute as much to U.S. economic
development.
Stewart said the global leadership position of the United
States in research and innovation could be in jeopardy if
nothing is done to encourage graduate education, which is
projected to be a future driver of the U.S. economy.
First-time graduate enrollment of foreign students increased
by 8 percent between the fall of 2011 and fall 2012, while
enrollment of American citizens and permanent residents rose by
just 0.6 percent.
U.S. schools attract students from all over the world, with
students from China and India leading in enrollment for computer
sciences and engineering graduate courses.
In engineering, 50.8 percent who enrolled were international
students, compared with 49.2 percent for American citizens and
permanent residents.
Foreign students also made up a majority in the fields of
mathematics and computer sciences, accounting for 50.1 percent
of graduate students in the schools surveyed.
However, among U.S. citizens and permanent residents,
first-time enrollment rates were up for racial and ethnic
minority groups across the board.
Enrollment by Hispanics was up 7.4 percent, American Indians
and Alaska natives 5.7 percent and blacks or African Americans
4.6 percent.
With a decline of 0.9 percent, whites were the only U.S.
citizen and permanent resident group whose enrollment fell.
Stewart said the sluggish overall growth in U.S. students'
enrollment can partly be explained by continuous federal
spending cuts to colleges and universities.
That in turn pressures funding for graduate student loan
subsidies, research grants and teaching assistantships.
Also, as a result of the recent economic downturn, employers
are spending less on funding their employees' graduate
education, Stewart said.
Advocates for graduate students have also recently decried a
new student loan law that they say could allow interest rates
for graduate student loans to spike and further discourage more
Americans from pursuing graduate education.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Eric Walsh)