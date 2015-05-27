(Adds statement from Association of Private Sector Colleges and
Universities official)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK May 27 A U.S. judge on Wednesday threw
out a lawsuit filed by a group of for-profit colleges
challenging the Obama administration's new regulations aimed at
limiting student debt.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in New York upheld the
Department of Education's rules, which require the colleges to
demonstrate their graduates earn enough money to repay their
loans in order to maintain access to federal financial aid.
"DOE has a strong interest in ensuring that students - who
are, after all, the direct (and Congress' intended)
beneficiaries of Title IV federal aid programs - attend schools
that prepare them adequately for careers sufficient for them to
repay their taxpayer-financed student loans," Kaplan wrote in a
57-page decision.
The lawsuit was one of two filed in November by the
for-profit college sector.
The Association of Proprietary Colleges, which represents 20
schools in New York, brought the New York lawsuit. A similar
lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia by the
1,400-member Association of Private Sector Colleges and
Universities, or APSCU, and remains pending.
In a statement, APC Executive Director Donna
Stelling-Gurnett said the group was disappointed by the ruling.
"While we agreed with the Department's goals for this rule
from the outset, we remain steadfast in our conviction that this
regulation does not achieve those goals," she said.
Under the new "gainful employment" regulations, which take
effect in July, a school can lose federal funding if the
estimated annual loan payments for its graduates exceed 20
percent of their discretionary income or 8 percent of their
annual earnings.
Kaplan said in his decision that for-profit colleges had
shown high student loan default rates and low graduation rates
while often spending disproportionate amounts of money on
recruiting and marketing. The Obama administration has pressed
for years to create stricter industry regulation.
State and federal authorities have also cracked down. In
May, Corinthian Colleges Inc, which at one point
operated more than 100 campuses, filed for bankruptcy after a
string of federal and state investigations of whether it misled
students about its finances and job placement rates.
Many for-profit schools are run by publicly traded
companies, such as Apollo Education Group Inc and
Strayer Education Inc.
A U.S. judge struck down the administration's first attempt
to install gainful employment rules in 2012 after APSCU filed
suit, ruling they were too arbitrary.
Sally Stroup, the general counsel for APSCU, said in a
statement that its lawsuit in Washington is "very different"
from the New York case and that the group "remains confident in
its legal position."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)