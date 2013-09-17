By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Minerva Schools of KGI
doesn't yet have accreditation, a campus or even a full faculty
roster, but it is offering something even Harvard can't - four
years of free tuition for its first matriculating class.
The San Francisco-based Minerva Project, an ambitious effort
to remake the higher education model, announced its tuition plan
on Tuesday in hopes of attracting some of the world's most
talented and academically competitive students for the class
that will enroll in the fall of 2014.
Although many details of the new school are still to be
ironed out, students in subsequent years will pay tuition of
$10,000 a year along with about $19,000 annually for room and
board - still well below the cost of many other top U.S.
universities that can run upwards of $50,000 and $60,000 a year.
"Not only are we looking at students who are intellectually
brilliant, we are looking for students who have a deep
intellectual thought, deep integrative thought, worldliness,
excitement about seeing the world, and maturity," said Minerva
founder Ben Nelson, who ran photo service Snapfish until he sold
it to Hewlett Packard in 2005.
"We're asking a lot of them," he said about the first class
of students. "We're asking them not only to be the first
students at Minerva, but to help us shape it."
That will include providing constant feedback, he said in an
interview, adding the first class would have between 15 and 19
students.
To recruit them, Minerva is working with guidance counselors
and high school principals around the world, Nelson said, and
several thousand inquiries have come in via its website from 99
countries.
Courses at Minerva, named for the Roman goddess of wisdom,
will be seminar-oriented, focusing on higher level skills such
as logic, reasoning, rhetoric and empirical analysis, Nelson
said.
Students who need introductory classes such as Economics 101
will be encouraged to find free online lectures.
"Anything that can be delivered in a lecture, we don't think
it's particularly moral of us to charge money for," he said.
In a further departure from the traditional educational
model, the school's faculty, projected to be experts in their
fields from around the world, will not be offered tenure. They
will hold classes with the Minerva students online.
Students will spend their first year in San Francisco and
then rotate to other cities in subsequent years, although the
locations have not yet been determined.
Minerva is seeking academic accreditation in association
with the Keck Graduate Institute, a member of the Claremont
University Consortium, according to the school's website, and
Nelson said he hoped to have that in hand before the first class
is enrolled.
To get off the ground, Minerva raised $25 million from
Benchmark, a top Silicon Valley venture-capital firm, last year.
But eventually, Minerva hopes tuition plus fees for room and
board will move the for-profit institution into the black.
Larry Summers, a former Treasury Secretary and former
president of Harvard University, is an adviser to Minerva;
former U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey is its executive chairman.
Stephen Kosslyn, an academic who headed Stanford
University's Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral
Sciences and previously served as dean of social sciences at
Harvard University, is in charge of recruiting faculty.
Minerva is one of several efforts to upend traditional
education, largely by using the Internet. Many universities have
started offering courses online, often for free. Other groups
have adopted the venture-backed model, including Udacity, a
service teaching courses in areas such as artificial
intelligence and cryptography that was started by a trio of
roboticists.
Of course, the glean of the Internet does not guarantee
success. Many long-standing online colleges mimic the structure,
and sometimes approach the cost, of traditional universities.
But some have high dropout and low graduation rates, and
employers do not always value their degrees.