Jan 16 Moody's Investors Service now has a
negative outlook for the entire U.S. higher education sector,
the rating agency said on Wednesday, citing "mounting fiscal
pressure on all key university revenue sources."
Since 2009, Moody's had a stable outlook for market-leading,
research-driven colleges and universities and a negative outlook
for the rest of the higher education sector.
"The U.S. higher education sector has hit a critical
juncture in the evolution of its business model," said Eva
Bogaty, Moody's assistant vice president, in a statement. "Even
market-leading universities with diversified revenue streams are
facing diminished prospects for revenue growth."
Most universities will have to slash spending and costs in
the near future, even after years of restraining costs during
the recession, the agency said.
Moody's said one critical factor for the expansion of its
negative outlook was that students' price sensitivity is keeping
tuition payments low.
" A ll but the most elite universities" are confronting
shrinking student demand and, because of years of shrinking
household income, an inability to pay for school, it added.
Stu dents are growing more resistant to taking out loans, as
well.
States attempted to leave primary education untouched during
the 2007-09 recession and focused on cutting higher education as
they balanced their budgets in the face of collapsing revenues.
Now, Moody's is warning that public universities should
continue to expect the money they receive from states to
stagnate or decline, and the research funding they receive from
the federal government could be cut in budget negotiations.