By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 8 The largest teachers union in
the United States is telling President Barack Obama not to back
down from promises he made in his January inauguration speech as
the country prepares to begin a decade of billions of dollars in
federal spending cuts.
Obama will give his annual State of the Union address to
Congress on Tuesday, in which he will likely spell out practical
steps for accomplishing goals he presented last month.
In a letter sent to Obama on Friday, the president of the
National Education Association, Dennis Van Roekel, said the
inaugural address laid out a "clear agenda - to support and lift
up the hopes, dreams and rights of all Americans.
"In order for the economy to truly work for all Americans,
we need to continue to pursue fiscal policies that promote
fairness and prosperity, create jobs, make college affordable,
and lift children out of poverty," Van Roekel wrote.
Specifically, the union suggested Obama find ways to support
early childhood education, keep college affordable and help
community colleges train students to meet the demands for
certain skills.
But Van Roekel went further, asking Obama to renew his
recent calls for stricter gun controls and for immigration
reforms. He also voiced concerns that one in five U.S. children
lives in poverty, and called for universal voter registration
and measures meant to ensure access to the polls.
"Our members still see the impact of the troubled economy as
their students continue to come to school hungry, sick or in
need of counseling and other services," he wrote.
Most American students attend public schools - 90.1 percent
in 2010 according to the National Center for Education
Statistics - and Obama's Democratic party has long made
education a central part of its platform and enjoyed the support
of those who work in public schools.
This summer, both Obama and Vice President Joe Biden
addressed the NEA national conference and Education Secretary
Arne Duncan is in contact with NEA once a week. With 3.2 million
members, it is one of the most powerful organized labor
organizations in the country.
Still, many state officials are frustrated with the federal
government for failing to renew the massive law known as No
Child Left Behind, which expired four years ago. Schools have
functioned under a patchwork of extensions and waivers to the
law granted by the federal government, and turned more to
competitive grants Obama began in 2009.
They are also worried that sequestration, or the automatic
spending cuts intended to total $1.2 billion over 10 years, will
hurt their budgets. In recent years, states cut funds for local
governments while property taxes, the chief source of school
revenues, have remained depressed. Federal funds provide about
10 percent of public school budgets.
"Our nation's schools are already being asked to do so much
more with so much less," Van Roekel wrote.
Federal funds for disadvantaged students would be eliminated
for more than 2,700 schools and the jobs of approximately 10,000
teachers and aides would be at risk under sequestration, the
White House said on Friday.
Up to 7,200 special education teachers and aides would no
longer receive federal funding and about 70,000 young children
would be cut off from the Head Start programs that provide
pre-school, nutrition and social services.
For nearly three years, Republican critics such as Rep. Paul
Ryan, the recent vice-presidential candidate, and Wisconsin Gov.
Scott Walker have suggested that teacher unions are responsible
for troubles in public schools. Many, such as Sen. Rand Paul of
Tennessee, advocate for a radical shift in paying for education,
in which the government would give students "vouchers" to attend
schools their families choose.