Oct 3 Virtual public schools, which allow
students to take all their classes online, have exploded in
popularity across the United States, offering what supporters
view as innovative and affordable alternatives to the
conventional classroom.
Now a backlash is building among public officials and
educators who question whether the cyber-schools are truly
making the grade.
In Maine, New Jersey and North Carolina, officials have
refused to allow new cyber-schools to open this year, citing
concerns about poor academic performance, high rates of student
turnover and funding models that appear to put private-sector
profits ahead of student achievement.
In Pennsylvania, the auditor general has issued a scathing
report calling for revamping a funding formula that he said
overpays online schools by at least $105 million a year. In
Tennessee, the commissioner of education called test scores at
the new Tennessee Virtual Academy "unacceptable."
And in Florida, state education officials are investigating
a virtual school after it was accused of hiring uncertified
teachers; in the past two weeks two local school boards in the
state have rejected proposals for virtual schools.
Some states, including Michigan, Indiana and Louisiana, are
still moving aggressively to embrace online schools. But the
anger and skepticism elsewhere is striking, in part because some
of it comes from people who have ardently supported opening the
public school system to competition.
"There's a sense that [online education] is a lot more
mainstream now and we need to take a closer look at it," said
Michael Horn, an advocate of digital learning at Innosight
Institute, a think tank focused on education policy. "I don't
think we need to put the brakes on completely, but we need
tweaks to accountability models, which will slow growth."
THE CHARTER SCHOOL MOVEMENT
Online courses first appeared in public high schools in the
early 1990s. They were promoted as a way for students in
isolated rural schools to tap into advanced classes not offered
in their towns, or for students at risk of dropping out to make
up credits.
By the early 2000s entrepreneurs were pitching full-time
online schools - perfect, they said, for athletes with heavy
travel schedules, children with medical conditions that confined
them at home, or almost anyone who found the hustle and bustle
of neighborhood schools uncomfortable.
The concept began to take off about five years ago, as the
charter school movement gained steam. Charter schools are
publicly funded but privately run, in some cases by for-profit
companies.
Enrollment in online-only schools, most of which are set up
as charters, has jumped 30 percent in each of the last few
years. At least 250,000 students take all their classes online,
including physical education, and 1.8 million take at least one
course online, according to the International Association for
K-12 Online Learning, which represents the industry.
The schools are especially popular in Colorado, Washington,
Ohio and Arizona, where 4 percent of public school students
attend cyber-schools full-time.
Online classes sometimes use animation and video to bring
topics alive, but often they resemble standard textbook lessons
transferred to a computer screen.
A typical high school English unit asks teens to click
through biographical information about American poet Walt
Whitman, review a time line, then read four of his poems. As
they work, they're prompted to write several sentences about
about the poet's style and check their responses against an
answer guide.
Teachers are assigned to each class, but their role varies
depending on the school. Some give lectures and hold discussions
online, with far-flung students participating via interactive
software. Others spend most of their time answering individual
questions by email.
Public entities, such as local school districts, run some
cyber-schools. Many, however, are operated by private companies,
which receive anywhere from $3,000 to more than $13,000 in
public funds for each student enrolled, depending on state and
local funding formulas.
The industry leader is K12 Inc., a publicly traded
company that has notched huge growth in enrollment - and
profits. The company recently reported profits of $17.5 million
on revenue of $708 million for fiscal 2012. Both figures are up
more than 35 percent from a year earlier.
Close behind K12 is Connections Academy, a unit of
educational publisher Pearson PLC. Pearson does not
break out financial results for Connections.
FALLING BEHIND OR CATCHING UP?
Cyber-school boosters call the programs engaging and highly
personalized, since students can log in any time, from anywhere,
and work at their own pace.
"Children should not be shackled to a one-size-fits-all
school building the way they have been for the last 100 years,"
said Ronald Packard, chief executive officer of K12 Inc.
But in state after state, full-time online schools have
posted poor test scores and abysmal graduation rates.
School administrators explain that their students come in
far behind and need time to catch up. Indeed, students who stick
with an online school for several years see steady improvement,
according to data provided by K12 and a recent study by the
University of Arkansas.
Yet when researchers look at all students enrolled full-time
in a virtual school - a highly transient population - they find
that many actually lose ground in core academic subjects.
Almost every cyber-school in Ohio ranked below average on
student academic growth in preliminary report published by the
state last week. A Stanford study last year found cyber-students
in Pennsylvania made "significantly smaller gains in reading and
math" than peers in traditional public schools. And Tennessee's
first virtual school was slapped with the lowest possible score
for student growth in recently released state rankings, putting
it in the bottom 11 percent of schools.
Online school executives say the growth formulas are unfair
and unrepresentative. Tennessee, for instance, looked at test
scores from just 25 percent of the virtual school's students.
Still, the poor results are prompting caution in many
jurisdictions. In Maine, the Charter School Commission this
summer refused to authorize two online schools even though they
were pet projects of Governor Paul LePage.
"How do you evaluate the quality of the courses?" asked Jana
Lapoint, chair of the commission.
In Pennsylvania, Republican State Representative Mike Fleck
is pushing a bill that would - for the first time - set minimum
standards for how much time online students must spend on
coursework; limit public funding for virtual schools; and curb
their spending on lobbying and advertising.
"This is taxpayer money," said Jack Wagner, the state's
auditor general, who was one of a handful of Democrats to back
charter schools in the 1990s but now finds the online model
deeply flawed. "During tough economic times, we have to be very
watchful of that - and right now, in Pennsylvania, we are not."
Similar rhetoric comes out of Colorado, where the state
Department of Education has announced a more rigorous process
for reviewing proposed cyber-schools, so they're "not just
rubber-stamped, which is sort of how it was in the past," said
Amy Anderson, an associate commissioner.
Packard, the K12 CEO, who earned about $5 million last year
in salary and stock awards, dismisses critiques of online
schools as "negative propaganda" put out by teachers unions,
school boards and others with vested interests in the status
quo.
"It's like buggy-whip manufacturers saying, 'Cars aren't the
solution,' " Packard said. Stepped-up regulation and delays in
school authorizations are "just little obstacles in the road,"
he said. "I'm extremely bullish."
But other charter school operators say they're disappointed
in their results and welcome thoughtful suggestions from state
officials.
"Let's not say everything is wonderful and this is all
working great, because it's obviously not," said Barbara Dreyer,
CEO of Connections Academy.
Connections has spent heavily to reduce class sizes, train
teachers and revamp curriculum, but student scores have not
risen significantly, Dreyer said. So her team is sorting through
data to try to pinpoint why some kids flourish and others
flounder online. "We really have to figure this out," she said.
New Jersey Assemblywoman Connie Wagner, a Democrat, agrees.
"We have to learn from the mistakes of other states who have
unleashed this and may be seeing the drawbacks," she said.
The New Jersey Department of Education authorized nine new
charter schools to open this fall but ordered a proposed
statewide virtual school - which would have been the first in
New Jersey - to spend another year working on academics and
logistics. In the meantime, Wagner is holding hearings on the
promise and pitfalls of virtual schools.
"I'm not closing the door on it," Wagner said. "But we have
to do it right."