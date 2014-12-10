WASHINGTON Dec 10 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday will announce more than $1 billion in public and
private investments in preschool programs, a small step toward
the kind of infusion the White House says is needed.
Fewer than a third of U.S. 4-year-olds are currently
enrolled in preschool programs that help them do better when
they get to elementary school and help increase their learning
and earning potential later in life.
The United States ranks 28th in access to preschool among
industrialized nations. "We are not close to where we need to
be," Education Secretary Arne Duncan told reporters on a
conference call.
"Quite frankly, as a nation, we should be ashamed," Duncan
said.
Obama has proposed $75 billion in federal investments over
10 years to help states provide preschool for 4-year-olds from
low- and moderate-income households.
States currently spend more than $5 billion on preschool
programs, according to the National Institute for Early
Education.
At a White House summit, the Education Department will
announce grants of more than $226 million to 18 states to enroll
more than 33,000 kids in programs, and the Health and Human
Services Department will announce up to $500 million for Head
Start and child care programs for more than 30,000 infants and
toddlers.
The private sector also will commit more than $330 million
to projects, including $55 million from Walt Disney Co,
and $25 million from the family foundation of J.B. Pritzker, a
Chicago businessman whose sister is Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker.
The White House has worked to leverage money from the
private sector to help boost its policy priorities in areas
where Congress has not provided the kind of support that Obama
has requested.
