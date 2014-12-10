(Adds Obama comments)
WASHINGTON Dec 10 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday announced more than $1 billion in public and private
investments in preschool, but called on Congress to make more
money available to programs.
Obama praised Republican-led states like Oklahoma and
Georgia for their preschool programs, saying the federal
government can help other states follow their lead.
"They're not known as wild-eyed liberal states," Obama said.
"But it just goes to show you that this is an issue that's
bigger than politics."
Fewer than a third of U.S. 4-year-olds are currently
enrolled in preschool programs that help them do better when
they get to elementary school and help increase their learning
and earning potential later in life.
The United States ranks 28th in access to preschool among
industrialized nations. "Quite frankly, as a nation, we should
be ashamed," Education Secretary Arne Duncan told reporters.
Obama has proposed $75 billion in federal investments over
10 years to help states provide preschool for 4-year-olds from
low- and moderate-income households.
States currently spend more than $5 billion on preschool
programs, according to the National Institute for Early
Education.
Obama said the Education Department will give more than $226
million in grants to 18 states to enroll more than 33,000 kids
in programs, and the Health and Human Services Department will
give up to $500 million for Head Start and child care programs
for more than 30,000 infants and toddlers.
The private sector has also pledged more than $330 million
to preschool projects, including $55 million from Walt Disney Co
, and $25 million from the family foundation of J.B.
Pritzker, a Chicago businessman whose sister is Commerce
Secretary Penny Pritzker.
The White House has worked to leverage money from the
private sector to help boost its policy priorities in areas
where Congress has not provided the kind of support that Obama
has requested.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Nick Zieminski)