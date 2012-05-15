May 15 During her tumultuous three years at the
head of the Washington D.C. public schools, Michelle Rhee set
off a lot of fireworks.
She's still doing it - on a national stage.
Rhee has emerged as the leader of an unlikely coalition of
politicians, philanthropists, financiers and entrepreneurs who
believe the nation's $500 billion-a-year public education system
needs a massive overhaul. She has vowed to raise $1 billion for
her national advocacy group, StudentsFirst, and forever break
the hold of teachers unions on education policy.
StudentsFirst has its own political action committee (PAC),
its own SuperPAC, and a staff of 75, including a cadre of
seasoned lobbyists Rhee sends from state to state as political
battles heat up. She has flooded the airwaves with TV and radio
ads in a half dozen states weighing new policies on charter
schools, teacher assessment and other hot-button issues.
To her supporters, Rhee is a once-in-a-generation leader who
has the smarts and the star power to make a difference on one of
the nation's most intractable public policy issues.
But critics say Rhee risks destroying the very public
schools she aims to save by forging alliances with political
conservatives, evangelical groups and business interests that
favor turning a large chunk of public education over to the
private sector. She won't disclose her donors, but public
records indicate that they include billionaire financiers and
wealthy foundations.
Rhee says she has only one goal: to make sure all children
get a great education.
"We are about fighting for kids," Rhee said. "And whoever is
standing in the way ... we are willing to go up against those
folks because we can't maintain the status quo."
Few would argue that the status quo is working. In urban
school districts nationwide, on average just one in four
10-year-olds is proficient in reading, and one in four
13-year-olds is at grade level in math. Many big-city districts
have dropout rates of 50 percent.
Rhee argues the problem isn't a lack of funding: Average
spending per student has more than doubled since the early
1970s, even after accounting for inflation, to about $10,500 a
year. Yet test scores have improved only modestly.
Schools don't need more money, Rhee says; they need to be
held accountable for how they spend it.
Rhee wants all teachers to be evaluated in large measure by
how much they can boost their students' scores on standardized
tests. Scores are fed into a formula that rates how much "value"
a teacher has added to each student over the year. Rhee says
teachers who consistently don't add value should be fired; those
who do well should be rewarded with six-figure salaries.
She has also successfully pushed legislation in several
states, including Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Tennessee, to
abolish seniority systems that protect veteran teachers and put
rookies first in line for layoffs without regard to job
performance.
Also high on Rhee's agenda: giving parents more choices. She
calls for expanding charter schools, which are publicly funded
but often run by private companies. She wants to let parents
seize control of failing public schools and push out most of the
staff. She also supports tax-funded vouchers, which can be used
to pay private and parochial school tuition, for families living
in neighborhoods with poor public schools.
Teachers unions have pushed back hard against many of these
policies, with clout gained from years of lobbying and writing
checks to candidates. Since 2008, the unions have spent more
than $150 million on state politics.
Rhee, a lifelong Democrat, has supported politicians of both
parties, but she has worked especially closely with conservative
Republican governors who have cut funding for public education
and pushed to weaken teachers unions. The politician who has
received by far the most support from her organization is a
socially conservative Republican legislator in Michigan.
"We are a bipartisan organization," said Nancy Zuckerbrod, a
spokeswoman for StudentsFirst. "The party affiliation of the
adults is not what matters to us."
Rhee has set up StudentsFirst as a network of interlocking
lobbying groups, advocacy organizations and political action
committees. By law, she does not have to disclose her donors,
and she refuses to discuss her fundraising.
But an adviser to New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg confirms
that he provided financial backing for Rhee's recent push into
Connecticut politics.
The Laura and John Arnold Foundation, funded by John Arnold,
a hedge-fund manager and major Democratic donor, has pledged $20
million over five years. Other backers: the Charles and Helen
Schwab Foundation, the Broad Foundation, and the Walton Family
Foundation, funded by heirs to the Wal-Mart fortune, which gave
$1 million, according to foundation records.
Rhee and her team are "education innovators dedicated to
improving student achievement in a transformational way," said
Meredith Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Arnold Foundation.
In New Jersey, the state affiliate of StudentsFirst can
count on nearly unlimited support from hedge-fund managers David
Tepper and Alan Fournier, the executive director said. Tepper
and Fournier are also substantial donors to the PAC backing
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Both men declined
to comment.
"There is no budget," said the state director, Derrell
Bradford. "They are willing to spend whatever it takes."
On a smaller scale, Charter Schools USA, one of the largest
for-profit charter school management companies in the nation,
gave Rhee's group $5,000 last year after honoring her as a "New
American Hero," a spokeswoman for the outfit said.
And StudentsFirst has received more than $1 million in small
contributions of less than $100 each from parents and other
grassroots supporters, the staff said.
While Rhee is not required to disclose her spending, Reuters
tracked more than $2 million in advocacy expenditures over the
past nine months alone. Among the line items: $790,000 on
advertising and lobbying in Connecticut; $6,700 to wine and dine
lawmakers in Missouri; and $120,000 in donations to candidates
and political caucuses in Tennessee.
In Michigan, StudentsFirst spent $955,000 last fall to push
an education package that included evaluating teachers primarily
by student test scores and restricting union bargaining rights
(so issues like the new evaluation system would not be subject
to negotiation). Rhee's top ally in that campaign was State
Representative Paul Scott, a social and fiscal conservative seen
as a rising star in the Republican party.
Furious, the teachers' union organized and funded a drive to
recall Scott. Wealthy business and evangelical interests and
StudentsFirst fought back in a failed bid to keep him in office.
Rhee's group alone spent at least $210,000 on that campaign,
state records show.
UNLIKELY CRUSADER
A 42-year-old mother of two, Rhee seems an unlikely leader
of the crusade to overhaul public education in America.
She spent just three years as a teacher, in Baltimore in the
1990s, and then founded a nonprofit to recruit top teachers to
urban schools. A decade later she was tapped by Washington, D.C.
Mayor Adrian Fenty to run its schools.
As chancellor, Rhee caused an immediate furor by closing two
dozen schools, firing hundreds of teachers and principals, and
putting a laser focus on standardized test scores. The scores
rose, but officials are now investigating allegations that some
of the most dramatic gains may have come from cheating. At
first, Rhee called the allegations an insult; later she said she
supported an investigation.
Rhee resigned in the fall of 2010 after Fenty was voted out
of office, in large part because the teachers unions were so
angry with Rhee that they worked feverishly to defeat him.
Rhee now splits her time between Nashville, Tennessee, where
her daughters attend public school, and Sacramento, California,
where her new husband, former NBA star Kevin Johnson, is the
mayor.
She also spends plenty of time on the road. In the past year
she has given 150 speeches in venues from Wall Street to charter
schools. Her contract for a speech at Kent State University last
fall called for a $35,000 fee paid to Rhee Enterprises LLC. Her
staff says she also makes many speeches for free.
"She has brought a celebrity status to the movement," said
Kevin Chavous, a former city councilman in Washington, D.C.
Rhee's allies in the reform movement don't object to her
ambition, but some worry that if cheating is proved in the
capital, she will be discredited - and the entire reform
movement along with her.
Rhee has also stirred concern among education activists with
her links to conservative, anti-union Republicans - notably
governors Rick Scott of Florida, John Kasich of Ohio, and Mitch
Daniels of Indiana. Democrats who have been working on their own
to advance many of Rhee's ideas complain that they're finding it
harder to win over members of their party because Rhee has made
the entire reform platform look like a far-right agenda.
Last fall, for instance, Rhee made two appearances in
Pennsylvania at events organized by a conservative PAC that
supports a free-market approach to education, in which every
family, no matter how wealthy, would receive a tax-funded
voucher to pay tuition at private or parochial schools.
The Pennsylvania PAC shares the name "Students First" with
Rhea's group but is not affiliated with her organization.
The Pennsylvania PAC has received millions from a trio of
hedge-fund managers and the American Federation for Children, a
pro-voucher group funded by Betsy and Dick DeVos, who are among
the nation's biggest donors to Republican and evangelical
causes.
Rhee lent her celebrity status to the two events to press
for a bill that would give vouchers to low-income families. The
bill is still pending and the chairman of the Pennsylvania PAC,
Reverend Joe Watkins, says he "absolutely" sees it as a stepping
stone to universal vouchers.
Rhee says she does not support vouchers for everyone and
would restrict them to households with annual incomes up to
$57,600 for a family of four.
"VALUE-ADDED" FORMULAS
Nearly lost in the frenzy of education lobbying is a crucial
question: Will the proposed fixes make schools better?
There is little concrete evidence either way.
Some charter schools vastly outperform traditional public
schools; many also do far worse. Rhee says any school that
consistently does poorly should be shut down, whether it's a
charter or a neighborhood school.
But many public school teachers fear that the best charters
are skimming off the best students, leaving them with the least
motivated and hardest-to-reach kids - and amplifying the gaps in
test scores. Statistics from states as diverse as Florida,
Colorado and Connecticut show charters serve far fewer poor,
disabled and non-English-speaking students than traditional
public schools.
Charters are also often non-union, so their expansion could
threaten the power of teachers unions. In Connecticut, unions
spent $1.2 million in just the past few months fighting a bill,
backed by Rhee, that included charter expansion.
Above all, many teachers object to the focus on student test
scores.
Several studies have shown that "value-added" formulas often
produce wild swings from year to year, so a teacher judged
highly effective this year might be might be rated quite poorly
the next. Plus, teachers complain that the standardized tests
don't measure critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and
other skills they work to nurture.
"They want to apply a business model to this, but we're not
making widgets," said James Eager, a high school science teacher
in North Haven, Connecticut.
Rhee acknowledges the value-added formulas aren't perfect,
but says they're the only objective way to assess and compare
teacher performance. "That's the best measure we have," Rhee
said.
She says teachers should feel good about another of her
goals: big bonuses for the best teachers.
Many unions oppose merit pay, saying it injects competition
where there should be collaboration. It's not clear that it's
effective, either. A recent three-year study by Vanderbilt
University found that teachers offered a $15,000 bonus for
raising test scores did no better than a control group.
"I would not be surprised if five years from now," after
many of the reformers' proposals have been adopted, "everyone
says, 'Well, that didn't work. Let's try something new,'" said
Diane Ravitch, who served as assistant secretary of education in
the George H.W. Bush administration.
Rhee, undaunted, is finishing plans for a fall election
drive. "We've still got a long way to go," she said.