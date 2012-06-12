June 12 A backlash against high-stakes
standardized testing is sweeping through U.S. school districts
as parents, teachers, and administrators protest that the exams
are unfair, unreliable and unnecessarily punitive - and even
some longtime advocates of testing call for changes.
The objections come even as federal and state authorities
pour hundreds of millions of dollars into developing new tests,
including some for children as young as 5.
In a growing number of states, scores on standardized tests
weigh heavily in determining whether an 8-year-old advances to
the next grade with her classmates; whether a teen can get his
high school diploma; which teachers keep their jobs; how much
those teachers are paid; and even which public schools are shut
down or turned over to private management.
Parents frustrated by the system say they're not against all
standardized tests but resent the many hours their kids spend
filling in multiple-choice bubbles and the wide-ranging
consequence that poor scores carry. They say the testing regime
piles stress on children and wastes classroom time. In
elementary schools, they protest that a laser focus on the
subjects tested, mostly math and reading, crowds out science,
social studies and the arts. In high schools, they're fighting
standardized exams that can determine a student's course grade
in subjects from geometry to world history.
"I see frustration and bitterness among parents growing by
leaps and bounds," said Leonie Haimson, a mother who runs Class
Size Matters, an advocacy group in New York City that pushes for
reduced testing and smaller class sizes. "W h at parents are
saying is, 'Enough is enough.'"
"KIDS ARE NOT A TEST SCORE"
More than 500 school boards in Texas have passed resolutions
demanding a reduced focus on high-stakes s tandardized tests. So
have several big school districts in Florida, including Broward
County, the sixth-largest district in the United States. Parents
in northwest Washington state organized a boycott this spring
and kept hundreds of children out of state exams.
And in New York City last week, several hundred parents and
children rallied outside the offices of Pearson Education, a
division of Pearson Plc, the nation's largest testing
company. T o the jaunty accompaniment of a marching band, the
protesters chanted, "More teaching, less testing" and "One, two,
three, four ... Kids are not a test score."
Pearson's North American Education division, which last year
reported sales of 2.6 billion British pounds ($4.03 billion) and
operating profit of 493 million pounds, up 5 percent from 2010,
designs tests for many U.S. states and scores hundreds of
millions of standardized exams each year.
Advocates of testing respond that a nation that invests $525
b illion a year in its public elementary and secondary schools
n e eds to know what it's getting.
"Parents are measuring and testing their children all their
lives, from when they're born and we start weighing them to see
if their growth is on target," said Doug Kubach, the chief
executive officer of Pearson's testing division. "Assessments
play the same role in the education world."
Before widespread testing, many schools looked like they
were doing a good job because they showcased just their best
students. Widespread testing, and public reporting of the
results, made it impossible for schools to hide behind a few
star statistics. "It's undeniable that the push for more testing
shined light on things we didn't know before," said Sandi
Jacobs, vice president of the National Center on Teacher
Quality, an advocacy group that presses to use student test
scores as one key metric for evaluating teacher performance.
"We fly blind without objective measures," added Sandy
Kress, a lawyer who helped launch the era of aggressive testing
as an adviser to President George W. Bush.
TEST INFLATION
Bush signed a landmark testing law, known as No Child Left
Behind, in 2002. I t requires every public school to test every
student in reading and math every year from grades three though
eight. The scores revealed huge achievement gaps in many
schools, wi t h white students scoring far above minorities and
s purred interventions to help struggling kids.
It is not clear whether the expanded testing regimen boosted
student learning.
Some sub-groups, such as 13-year-old Hispanic and
African-American students, made strong gains in federal tests of
math ability in the years following No Child Left Behind. But
many other groups maintained the same pace of academic growth -
or even slowed down - compared with the 1990s.
Still, states forged ahead with more tests, adding
standardized assessments in algebra, chemistry, world history
and even physical fitness.
State budgets tell the story of a surging test industry.
Florida spends $22 on testing for every student enrolled in
the public schools, up from about $5 per student in 1997, state
data show.
In Texas, assessment costs will hit $99 million in 2014-15,
the state projects.
In Pennsylvania, where student enrollment in public schools
is declining, the cost of testing has quintupled i n the last 15
years, even after adjusting for inflation. And it is set to jump
40 percent next year, to $52 million, as the state rolls out new
standardized tests for every core high school course, from
geometry to literature. The tests count for at least a third of
a student's grade in each course and are required for
graduation.
Despite the growth, testing costs still make up a tiny
fraction of state spending on education - in Pennsylvania, 0.5
percent.
PROCTORS AND BATHROOM GUARDS
The tests have spawned a cumbersome bureaucracy, however.
In Texas, district administrators study a 156-page manual,
plus a 47-page security supplement, to prepare for a testing
season that runs from October through July. Test coordinators,
often guidance counselors, spend days before each major testing
period sorting supplies and scheduling individual proctors for
special-needs students.
On big test days, John Kuhn, the superintendent of a small
school district in north Texas, runs through so many proctors he
has to hire substitute teachers to guard each school's
bathrooms. That's a security requirement: A monitor must watch
the bathroom door to make sure kids go in one at a time, lest
they compare answers.
Security "has crossed over into ludicrous, in my opinion,"
Kuhn said. "It drives me bonkers."
Standardized testing used to be about understanding and
addressing students' needs, he said. Now it's become a quick way
to judge kids, teachers and entire districts, Kuhn said. "It's
no longer really diagnostic. It's punitive," he said. "That's
all it is."
Even some advocates of testing are beginning to publicly
complain about the system.
Many state assessments are given in March or April, so they
capture only what a student has learned in the first two-thirds
of the school year. The results often don't come back until the
summer, too late for teachers to use the scores to guide their
approach in the classroom.
"They're not useful," said Paul Vallas, a veteran
superintendent who has helped turn around districts in Chicago,
Philadelphia and New Orleans and is now running the schools in
Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Vallas is hardly anti-test: He favors giving abbreviated
versions of standardized tests every six weeks, all year, so
teachers can monitor student progress and adjust accordingly.
But a single high-stakes test? "A big mistake," Vallas said.
"The assessment systems are not reliable," he said. "They
need to be more sophisticated, more accountable, more fair."
Test developers say they put their exams through rigorous
field tests and statistical analysis to make sure they are fair
and reliable.
But states can set the bar for passing a test anywhere they
like.
In Florida last month, a furor erupted when only 27 percent
of fourth-graders passed a new, tougher writing test. The state
Board of Education promptly, and retroactively, lowered the
score required to pass the test - and in a flash, the pass rate
jumped to 81 percent.
In Texas, the state plans to gradually raise standards on
its new high school exams. For now, though, algebra students
need score only 37 percent to pass.
"If they randomly picked their answers, by the luck of the
draw they could come pretty damn close," said Bill Hammond, who
runs the Texas Association of Business, a lobbying group. He
wants state officials to raise the bar so when a kid passes the
algebra exam, it truly means he can do algebra.
"I understand they can't fail everyone, but they should be
more honest," Hammond said. "That's what this is about - you set
standards and you hold people accountable."
MINIMIZING MULTIPLE CHOICE
In a drive to set meaningful national standards - and stop
states from fiddling with pass rates - the Obama Administration
has awarded $330 million to states and corporations working to
develop national tests. They're pegged to the Common Core
curriculum, a new set of standards being rolled out by nearly
every state. The standards lay out what kids should be learning
from ages 5 through 18 to prepare them for college and careers.
The tests aim to minimize multiple-choice questions in favor
of open-ended problems that require creativity and critical
thinking.
On a language arts test, students might read three articles,
then write an essay synthesizing the material. Math tests will
ask kids to draw graphs and solve equations. (Even so, many of
the tests will be graded entirely by computers programmed to
scan the answers for key phrases.)
The Obama Administration is also pushing states to develop
standardized assessments for first- and second-graders - and
even for 5-year-olds entering kindergarten, to test what they
know of the alphabet, colors, shapes and other basics.
"Our system doesn't know where kids are until their first
standardized test kicks in, in third grade. By third grade, it's
frankly too late" to help students who have fallen way behind,
said Peter Cunningham, an assistant secretary at the U.S.
Department of Education.
Cunningham acknowledged that all the testing has a downside.
"Parents have an absolutely legitimate concern that when schools
are teaching to the test, kids are not getting a well-rounded
education," he said.
"But the answer is not to abandon tests," he said. "It's to
make better tests."