By Stephanie Simon and Madeline Will
July 23 A booming market in recent years for
selling and renting used college textbooks has saved students
across the United States a ton of cash.
But it has put textbook publishers in a bind. They don't
make a cent unless students buy their books new.
So increasingly, publishers like Pearson Plc and
McGraw-Hill Education are turning to a new model: Creating
online versions of their texts, often loaded with interactive
features, and selling students access codes that expire at
semester's end.
Publishers save on printing, shipping and process returns.
The ebooks are good for learning and good for their bottom line.
There's just one catch: Persuading students to go digital isn't
easy.
Online products accounted for 27 percent of the $12.4
billion spent on textbooks for secondary schools and colleges in
the United States last year, according to research firm Outsell
Inc.
But the publishers expect that percentage to grow, and are
retooling their businesses to compete in what they see as the
future of the industry.
Half of Pearson's total revenue last year came from digital
products and services (not all of which are digital), and
executives expect that to increase. The company recently
announced a restructuring to emphasize online content.
Cengage Learning, which creates customized courses, has
pledged to emerge from a recent bankruptcy filing more focused
on digital. McGraw-Hill Education, which was recently acquired
by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, has
taken an equity stake in one software company focused on digital
learning and purchased another outright.
Still, the transition will not be immediate, executives
said. Students have to learn to adapt to a textbook that can
almost read their minds.
"How do we get from the Old World to the New World as
quickly as possible?" said Andrew Kvaal, a senior vice president
for Cengage. "An awful lot of people still resonate with having
a physical book in front of them."
Some 77 percent of college students said they preferred
print to e-books in a survey conducted last year by the National
Association of College Stores. Another survey, by the research
firm Student Monitor, found only 14 percent of students enrolled
in college this past spring had classes that required online
texts and just 2 percent bought most of their books in digital
format.
And most students said they did not see much use for the
touted special features of digital textbooks, such as embedded
quizzes, electronic flash cards, or the ability to share notes
online.
Michael Hardison, who is studying political science at the
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is among the
skeptics. He likes straight-forward e-books, but said textbook
software with built-in tutorials made him feel that he was being
spoon-fed the information instead of letting him wrestle with
the material on his own.
Cost is another concern for many students.
Consider the widely used textbook, "Biology", by Sylvia
Mader and Michael Windelspecht, published by McGraw-Hill. The
ebook costs $120, a steep discount from the $229 cost for a new
print textbook.
But savvy shoppers do better. The same book in printed form
can be rented for $36. It can also be bought used for $102, and
later resold on the secondhand market for up to $95, according
to the website CheapestTextbooks.com.
These alternative markets have transformed the industry.
Average student spending on new textbooks per semester dropped
from $192 in the fall of 2008 to $138 this spring, according to
Student Monitor. That is despite the prices of new textbooks
rising about 6 percent a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of
Labor Statistics.
Digital textbooks could hurt the secondhand market, analysts
said. But they will have to contend with open-source sites -
free or almost-free compilations of resources that are only a
small threat now - and students sharing files rather than buying
their own.
With online books, publishing companies "get a steady stream
of revenue," said Will Ethridge, the outgoing chief executive of
Pearson's North America division. "It's a better model for
students, a better model for the business and a better model for
the environment."
The transition "obviously doesn't happen overnight," he
said, "but we do think the direction is very clear."
Executives say students might be wary at first, but once
they try the new software, they are hooked.
McGraw-Hill's LearnSmart software - which serves almost as a
personal tutor, guiding students through e-books - debuted in
2010 with just 150,000 student users. Two years later, more than
a million students were paying $25 to $35 per course to access
the online tutor, which they purchase separately from the online
textbook itself. Executives say sales are expected to rise again
this year.
Some digital texts embed links to videos, articles and clips
from a professor's lectures, while others will monitor a
student's progress and draw up personalized study plans to keep
them on track.
"We can even predict what you're most likely to forget...and
when you're most likely to forget it," said Jeff Livingston, a
senior vice president at McGraw-Hill Education.
Manju Bhat, an assistant professor of physiology at
Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, monitors how
much time his students spend reading the digital texts he
assigns, how they do on embedded quizzes, and which concepts
stump them. Bhat, a paid consultant to McGraw-Hill, uses that
data to shape the next day's lesson.
The students' grades improved so much that "My department
chairwoman called me into her office and asked me, 'What did you
do?'" Bhat said.
There is another advantage of online texts: They can be
edited and updated quickly, with new material pushed out to all
users around the world.
"Ten years from now, almost 75 percent of students believe
that e-textbooks will be used more than print textbooks," said
Cindy Clarke, a senior vice president for CourseSmart, an online
joint venture of five textbook publishers. "It's happening, and
I believe it will start to happen more and more exponentially."
(Reporting by Stephanie Simon in Boston and Madeline Will in
New York; Editing by Jilian Mincer and Leslie Gevirtz)