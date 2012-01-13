Former U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful and former U.S. Senator John Edwards makes a brief statement to the press outside of the U.S. District Court after pleading not guilty to six federal criminal felony charges in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Davis Turner/Files

Former U.S. senator and presidential candidate John Edwards has a "serious" medical issue that will delay his criminal trial on charges of flouting campaign finance laws to cover up an affair with a woman who bore his child, court records showed.

The North Carolina Democrat, 58, is accused of secretly accepting more than $900,000 from two wealthy supporters to help cover up an affair and a child conceived with a videographer working for his 2008 presidential campaign.

In December, Edwards' lawyers asked for a two-month postponement of his trial in a federal court in Greensboro, North Carolina, citing in part an undisclosed medical issue.

A court docket on Friday showed Judge Catherine Eagles had postponed the trial until at least March 26 "due to defendant's serious medical condition." She ordered Edwards to provide a written medical update by February 28.

A legal source, who asked not to be identified, said Edwards has a medical issue that requires monitoring and treatment. The source declined to disclose the issue but said media reports that it would require surgery in February were not accurate.

Edwards faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count if convicted.

(Reporting by James Kelleher and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Greg McCune and Doina Chiacu)