By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, April 7
CHICAGO, April 7 The U.S. government is set to
shake up the $500 million organic egg industry with rules that
for the first time will mandate specific space requirements for
hens and spell out what it means for them to have access to the
outdoors.
Proposed requirements from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, released on Thursday, aim to increase confidence
among consumers about what it means when food products carry an
organic label.
Divergent farming practices within the fast-growing organic
sector have caused confusion among shoppers and given an
economic advantage to egg producers who do not provide as much
space for their poultry, according to the USDA.
Some animal advocates said the proposed changes also were a
step toward improving animal welfare.
"For all these years, since we've had an organics program,
it's been very unclear about the specifics of how animals should
be treated," said Dena Jones, farm animal program director for
the Animal Welfare Institute, an advocacy group.
Under the USDA's proposal, farmers must provide each hen
with at least 2 square feet of outdoor space. It defines
outdoors as an area in the open air with at least 50 percent
soil. The area must have no solid walls or a solid roof attached
to the birds' indoor living space.
The USDA will have a 60-day comment period of the proposal
and review the responses. If approved, the rules will be phased
in over five years for farms that are already certified as
organic.
The new rules would increase the cost of producing one dozen
organic eggs by 3.6 percent, the USDA said. The nation produced
about 166 million dozen organic eggs in 2014, according to the
agency.
Only about 36 percent of organic egg operations provide at
least 2 square feet per bird of outdoor space, according to a
survey cited by the USDA.
And at least 50 percent of organic egg production comes from
operations that exclusively use roofed enclosures, known as
porches, to provide outdoor access to hens, according to the
agency's Agricultural Marketing Service. The porches have solid
floors and no access to soil. Fresh air enters the porches
through screens or netting.
Consumers already believe that organic livestock spend a
significant part of their lives outdoors, said Miles McEvoy,
deputy administrator of the USDA's organic program.
The proposed rules "will maintain that consumer confidence
in the organic label by maintaining those specific
requirements," he said.
Still, some activists said the USDA should go farther in
requiring more space for birds and ensure vegetation is
available in their outdoor areas.
The egg industry has undergone a major shift toward
cage-free production.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)