WASHINGTON Oct 29 Some U.S. lawmakers said on
Tuesday they were unhappy about cuts in Washington's aid to
Egypt announced earlier this month after authorities in Cairo
used violence to put down protests.
They also said they were considering changes to a U.S. law
that bars sending assistance to governments that have been
deemed to have seized power through a coup.
Members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs
Committee said the aid cuts could affect close ties to the
strategically important country, which controls the Suez canal
and is the most populous Arab state.
"I support a continued and robust military relationship with
Egypt," California Republican Ed Royce, the committee's
chairman, said at a hearing on Egypt.
Some of President Barack Obama's fellow Democrats on the
committee also expressed concern, questioning whether the White
House had consulted with Israel, which has a peace treaty with
Egypt, before making the aid decision.
Suspending aid could jeopardize decades of close cooperation
with Egypt's military, said Representative Eliot Engel of New
York, the panel's top Democrat.
"These actions make it tougher for us to influence them, not
easier, because I think if you're helping, you have some
influence. If you're... pulling away, then their attitude is
going to be, 'Well, why do we have to listen to you?'" he said.
The Obama administration said on Oct. 9 that it would
withhold deliveries of tanks, fighter aircraft and other
military equipment, as well as $260 million in cash aid, from
Egypt's military-backed government until it made progress on
democracy and human rights.
Egypt's army toppled the country's first democratically
elected president, Mohamed Mursi, on July 3.
Under U.S. law, the administration is obliged to halt aid to
a country where it assesses that a coup has taken place.
This month officials told congressional aides they had
quietly decided to respect that law, even though administration
earlier said it was under no obligation to decide whether a coup
had taken place and so did not have to apply the law.
Administration officials said they wanted changes in the
coup language, saying it kept them from continuing some
education and health projects they would like to continue but
could not because they involved the Cairo government.
"We're looking for flexibility," said Alina Romanowski,
deputy assistant administrator at the US Agency for
International Development's Middle East bureau.
"The Egyptian government has told us that they understood
our decision (on cutting aid), they're disappointed by it, but
they understand it. And they have told us that they are quite
prepared to continue working with us," said Beth Jones, acting
assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs.
Derek Chollet, assistant secretary of defense for
international security affairs, said the Pentagon had detected
no change in its relationship with Egypt's military and the
army's operations were not affected.
Egypt's army denies it carried out a coup, saying it
responded to the will of the people after massive street
protests. Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood has refused to work with
the new government, which it says staged a coup and sabotaged
the country's democracy.
It was not clear whether there would be any change in the
coup language. Democrats in the Senate in particular strongly
support the provision, as do many in the House.