By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, June 24 Senior U.S. lawmakers said
on Tuesday they were rethinking the more than $1 billion in
military aid Washington sends to Cairo after Egyptian courts
handed out mass death sentences to opposition figures and long
prison terms for journalists.
The chairman of the U.S. Senate subcommittee that oversees
foreign aid said further funds should be withheld until Egypt's
leaders demonstrate a commitment to human rights, and a senior
member of the equivalent House of Representatives panel offered
legislation to redistribute some of the U.S. money.
On June 21, an Egyptian court confirmed death sentences
against 183 members of the opposition Muslim Brotherhood in a
mass trial on charges of violence over an incident in which one
policeman was killed.
On Tuesday, Egypt's newly elected president, Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, said he would not interfere with judicial verdicts,
following an international outcry over lengthy prison sentences
given to three al Jazeera journalists this week.
"Withholding military aid to the Egyptian regime has let its
leaders know that repressive actions and abuses of human rights
and the rule of law are deeply concerning to the American
people, and to many in Congress," Vermont Democratic Senator
Patrick Leahy, the subcommittee chairman, said in a statement
ruing Cairo's "descent toward despotism."
A Senate committee last week approved an amendment to an
appropriation bill that, if passed by the full Senate and House,
would cut aid to Egypt by about a third.
California U.S. Representative Adam Schiff introduced an
amendment to an annual appropriations bill on Tuesday that would
shrink Egypt's overall aid package by about 30 percent and
redistribute some of the money to support education and
democracy.
"As long as we are giving Egyptians a blank check, we can
expect our democratic ideals to be given no more than lip
service," Schiff told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The House Appropriations committee voted 35-11 to defeat
Schiff's amendment, but he said he intended to introduce it
again as the bill moves through Congress, with more hope of
support in the full House and Senate.
Egypt has been the second-largest recipient of U.S. foreign
aid since its landmark peace treaty with Israel in 1979. But the
policy was upended by the political transformations triggered by
the 2011 popular uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak.
A source at the influential pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC
said it had opposed Schiff's amendment, as its primary focus on
aid to Egypt has always been Cairo's commitment to the peace
treaty with Israel.
Washington provides about $1.3 billion a year in military
aid to Egypt, plus another $200 million in economic and
democracy-building assistance.
After the army ousted the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed
Mursi, who was elected after that uprising, Washington froze
much of the aid. But the Obama administration relaxed its
position in April to release $650 million in military financing
as Secretary of State John Kerry certified Cairo was maintaining
its peace treaty with Israel.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Ken Wills)